Dear Editor:
The Daily Times insists it's an essential source of local news, and earlier this week even ran an editorial cartoon depicting two parched travelers lost in an “information desert,” forced to drink from a foul internet cesspool. Yet you seem preoccupied with a story out of Brunswick, Georgia, that has been covered incessantly by the national media: the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. Wednesday, you ran an editorial on the case from the Brunswick News and an AP story about a previous altercation involving Arbery. This is “local news?"
Many on the left are working feverishly to portray the tragic events in Brunswick as a racially motivated hate crime, as they tried to do with similar incidents involving Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. In those cases, however, as well as the media-fanned narrative behind the Duke lacrosse rape charges and the Covington Catholic hysteria, initial impressions proved to be unfounded. We don’t yet know the full story behind the fatal encounter between Arbery and the McMichaels, but we know that the Glynn County District Attorney explained in detail why he declined to file charges against the McMichaels, something that has received scant media attention.
We also know that Arbery had a prior criminal record and that shortly before the incident he was filmed prowling around a house under construction in the McMichaels’ neighborhood. Despite a publicly available mug shot of Arbery, sympathetic reporters continue to use his high school graduation portrait. Under Georgia law, the McMichaels were authorized to carry weapons and make a citizen’s arrest. They allege Arbery attacked them when they attempted to detain him. The facts remain disputed. The story has two sides.
If The Daily Times wants to be a “local newspaper” offering unique content of value to the Blount County community, it should stick to local news and leave the sensationalization of out-of-state controversies to the “internet cesspool” that routinely — and recklessly — fans the flames of racial division at every opportunity. No wonder your circulation is shrinking.
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
