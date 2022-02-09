Dear Editor,
I started to scroll through my Facebook feed this evening and came across what I thought would be another common post nowadays that complains about a restaurant being short staffed and wait times. However, this post was a little different, it stated that they weren’t thrilled having to wait over 90 minutes for their food, but there was no reason for other people to yell at the person working the front and the few people working the back.
I couldn’t agree more … and this is why
In today’s world — or at the moment, anyways — we are all having to learn to adjust to a new way of life. Grocery stores being out of stock of numerous things, restaurants only being able to offer drive-thru service and not being able open their dinning area, restaurants having longer than usual wait times, longer lines, etc. To top it off, the price on about everything increasing.
But before we start going off on a person, we need to step back, breathe, and realize none of this is that person's fault. We all have bad days, I get it. It doesn’t give anyone the reason to be hateful or rude to a person who has not done a thing wrong. Instead, they have actually shown up to work when others haven’t and are probably dealing with hateful people daily.
I don’t know if I’d stay anywhere if I was getting yelled or cursed at every day — yet these people are.
It’s the people who show up, who have stayed pleasant through it all that I want to give a big hug and a big cash tip to! Most especially, those with a disability or special needs. They’re coming to work every day when some others who don’t have a disability don’t. And from my own experience, they’re the ones with the biggest smiles on their face. We could learn a lot from them.
So at the end of the day, I’m just making a suggestion for all of us, including me, to take a moment and breathe before we start to get upset or annoyed and look at the big picture. We are living in a different world than we were a year or so ago. Let’s try to uplift each other during these new trying times instead of tear down.
Sincerely,
Kelly Edler
Muscovy Way
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.