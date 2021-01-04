If you ask me to define America, I might have to think for a minute. We’re not just a bunch of nice people. Nice people — and bad people — can be found most anywhere. And we’re not just a bunch of people who like burgers and pizza, shop at Walmart and believe in Jesus. Those kinds of folks are everywhere, too.
What makes us American is that crusty old document that lies under bomb-proof glass in the National Archives.
Our Constitution — which is the oldest written constitution in the world — sets forth the rights and responsibilities that make us Americans. Freedom of religion, speech, press and assembly. Equal protection. Due process. It’s all in there.
Also there are very specific rules about how we select our president. We are, in short, a nation of laws rather than of men.
We have had an historic election in America, an election in which more of our people voted than ever before. One candidate defeated the other by about 7 million votes and by a count of 306-232 in the Electoral College.
The losing candidate claimed that the election was rigged, that it had been stolen from him through fraudulent voting and vote counting. Lawsuits were filed. About 60 of them — some in states where the losing candidate’s own supporters ran the election. A number of the judges who heard these cases were actually appointed by the losing candidate himself. Seems like a conflict of interest, but stay with me: Even those judges agreed that there was no merit to the candidate’s claims. No evidence to support them. In several cases, the judges chided the candidate’s lawyers for even bringing such unsupported claims.
Even the Supreme Court weighed in. Twice. The Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security concurred. It was a fair election. Case closed.
So Wednesday, the inevitable will happen. The winning candidate will be awarded the presidency. But not before more than 100 members of the House of Representatives and at least a dozen senators vote to reject the Electoral College’s decision.
How many of us even knew that our democracy could be overturned by a simple majority vote in both chambers of Congress? That alone should alarm us. Turns out that all we really have is an honor system. And if 218 House members and 51 senators choose to behave dishonorably, they can overturn the will of the people and choose whom they wish for president.
Even more alarming is the fact that our congressman and our two senators have joined the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia and three other closely contested states. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty say they will vote to reject the Electoral College’s report when it is presented to Congress on Wednesday.
Imagine how we would feel if a bunch of Georgia Democrats tried to overturn our state’s decision to elect Donald Trump, Bill Hagerty or Marsha Blackburn. What irony that Blackburn and Hagerty are now challenging the electoral decisions of other sovereign states.
The highest-ranking Republican in Congress prior to his retirement in 2019, former House Speaker Paul Ryan said that what Blackburn and Hagerty are doing “strikes at the foundation of our republic. It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic, anti-conservative act.”
So, why should Blount Countians of both political parties — or no party — care?
Because rules matter. Because no rules means no democracy. Because no rules is mob rule. Because no rules is how guys like China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin become “president for life.”
And there’s another reason.
The children are watching. You can stop worrying that your children don’t listen to a word you say. Better worry that they watch everything you do. Like a hawk. When adults — without solid evidence — claim that the other side cheated and refuse to accept the outcome of the contest, we can expect our children to do the same.
Don’t like the result of the football game? Blame the refs. Someone else got elected homecoming queen? Steal the crown. Lost the election for class president? Protest. Losing at Monopoly? Turn over the board.
I don’t know Blackburn or Hagerty, but I know Burchett. He’s a friend of mine. When I was working to support Knox County Schools, no one helped me more than Tim Burchett. I would trust him with my bank book.
So why do good people like Burchett enable a losing candidate’s dangerous and destructive assault on our democracy? The simple answer is politics. Fundraising. Because the Trump base dominates the Republican Party, and to challenge the president — even when he behaves like a dictator — is seen as too risky.
It is a sad day for Tennessee when both our senators, the state’s Attorney General and our own congressman put politics ahead of principle. I suspect history will deal harshly with them as, no doubt, it will with our outgoing president.
But, still, I am hopeful. Hopeful because that crusty old Constitution of ours doesn’t just reside in a glass case in Washington, D.C. It resides in the heart of every true American be they Democrat or Republican. May the new year be the year when we renew our commitment to that Constitution and to the principles for which it stands.
