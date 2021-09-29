Well, Donald Trump was right. The 2020 election results in the critical swing state of Arizona were inaccurate. They miscounted. Just not in the way the former president had hoped.
Arizona went for Biden by only 10,000 votes, but the Democrat carried Maricopa County (Phoenix) — the state’s largest and most diverse — by more than 45,000 votes. President Trump and his devotees insisted that a recount of this county would vindicate their claims of voter fraud and cast further doubt on the legitimacy of the Biden presidency. This despite the fact that Republican-controlled Arizona already had conducted a recount of its own. But Mr. Trump wanted a “forensic audit,” and he wanted it done by an outside, hand-picked firm. All this was done, and now the long-awaited results are in. Joe Biden received 99 more votes than the official count, and Donald Trump received 261 fewer. In other words, Biden’s lead increased by 360 votes.
One might think the Arizona recount would drive a stake through the dangerous canard that the election was stolen from the former president, but it likely will not. Recount efforts are continuing in Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin despite dozens of state and federal judges — most of them Republicans — finding that election fraud was not proven to have occurred in a single state.
It gets worse. More than a dozen states are busily changing the laws about who certifies their election results. That is to say who actually determines the winners and losers. In Georgia, it was Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Remember him? That brave state official who stood up to his hero — Donald Trump — and refused to swing the election to the former president. Raffensperger and his team proved that Biden had won Georgia fair and square, and Raffensperger’s personal integrity and love of country demanded that he accept the result even though he had voted for Trump. Secretary Raffensperger since has learned that such integrity and patriotism have no place in today’s Georgia Republican Party. They have stripped him of his power so that in the next presidential election, the Georgia legislature itself — in other words, Trump partisans — will decide who wins and who loses. Similar efforts are underway in more than a dozen states.
It sickens me to ask, but do you see what’s going on here? Our former president and his supporters appear to be changing the rules so that the next time he runs, he cannot lose. Even if he loses the popular vote. Even if he would have lost in the Electoral College.
I’m not a rocket scientist, but I do know a little something about the Constitution. I used to teach it at Georgetown law school and practiced it at the U.S. Supreme Court. Never in my knowledge has there been such a widespread, coordinated effort in multiple states to game the system so that a candidate who loses the presidential election can still win.
Turns out Trump isn’t a Republican at all. Not really. He gives every appearance of a dictator in waiting. A man who is willing to sacrifice our constitutional republic on the altar of personal ambition.
The more interesting question is whether Bill Lee, Marsha Blackburn, Bill Haggerty and Tim Burchett are still Republicans? It is these officials and their counterparts across America who will decide whether the former president is allowed to work his Machiavellian scheme. Will they uphold the party and principles of Abraham Lincoln or will they aid and abet this coordinated effort to tilt America’s level electoral playing field 90 degrees?
If the past is any indication of the future, Tennesseans should be concerned. Lee and Burchett both urged the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Arizona, Pennsylvania and other states that went for Biden. Can you imagine if the governor and a congressman from Wisconsin had tried to overturn Tennessee’s selection of Donald Trump for president?
Blackburn and Haggerty went even further. They signed on to the effort to actually refuse to accept the results of the Electoral College’s decision in favor of Joe Biden. Only after the senate chamber was stormed and breached did they relent. The character and courage of Vice President Mike Pence was what ultimately saved the day.
Democracy is not self-executing. The American experiment in freedom and self-governance may be the world’s oldest, but it is the nature of all experiments that they can ultimately fail. The guardrails that saved us in 2020 are now being dismantled. That handful of brave state officials who stood in the breach before will no longer have the ability to rescue a floundering ship of state. Their job has been given to partisan loyalists whose only North Star appears to be victory at any cost.
Pray fervently that our own state’s Republican officials will honor their pledge to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. That they will behave like Republican standard-bearers before them — Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole, John McCain — and resist this manifestly unAmerican plot to rig the next presidential election in advance.
George Bush recently called the Trump-inspired crowd that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 “children of the same foul spirit” as those who attacked us on 9/11. Strong words from our former president about elements within his own party.
Better wake up America. Your house is on fire.
