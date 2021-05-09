Life is difficult. Less difficult than ever before but, still, plenty difficult. There is an awful randomness about misfortune that just never goes away.
Even during the best of times, your brakes can fail. The kids get sick. The worst thing thousands of New Yorkers did on 9/11 was go to work. Such random misfortune is rare, thank God, or we would all go crazy.
The bottom line is this: Life wounds everybody, but most of the wounds are self-inflicted. We drank too much. Were driving too fast. Tried to beat the train.
To me, these self-inflicted wounds are the saddest misfortunes of all. Because they didn’t have to happen. We could have chosen a different path. We just didn’t.
It’s like the difference between ignorant and stupid. Ignorant is when we don’t know something. Like the ice is thin. Stupid is when we go skating anyway.
We woke today to the news that America may be on the verge of doing something spectacularly stupid. The rate of COVID vaccinations is dropping precipitously despite only 45% of Americans having received at least one shot. Drive over to the Foothills Mall if you don’t believe me. The vaccination tent is nearly empty. And you don’t even need an appointment! You just drive up in your car, roll down the window and they inject you without your ever getting out. Easy peasy. Or just stroll into a Walmart, CVS or Walgreens. They’ll vaccinate you, too. And, it’s all free.
But people have stopped going. If that doesn’t change, medical experts say we’ll never achieve “herd immunity” as we did with polio and smallpox. Instead, we’ll be wrestling with COVID and its more lethal variants for years.
Now that’s sad.
And you want to know something even sadder? It’s not science that’s keeping people away. It’s politics. You can actually predict with a high degree of accuracy how many people in a given community will get vaccinated based upon how they voted for president. If they voted for Biden, the majority will get vaccinated. If they voted for Trump, they won’t.
Wouldn’t you love it if our former president, instead of repeating his tired, old canard that the election was stolen, would just say this: “Hey, everybody, I know a lot of you wish I was still president. Me, too! But here’s something you can do for yourself and all the rest of America. GO GET VACCINATED! Don’t let this nasty little virus kill you like it almost killed me. And don’t think just about yourself. Think about your neighbor. Did you know that 22% of the new COVID cases are happening to kids? KIDS! And, they can’t get a shot. Not yet. So man up and do what any patriotic American ought to do and go get a shot! That way I might even have a shot at winning again in 2024.”
I realize this is a little like wishing Santa Claus was real, but it’s all it would take for about 40 million more Americans to get vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also bears some responsibility for the falling vaccination rate. Cardiologist Alan Smuckler is one of several people who have told me the CDC should not have suspended the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. It scared people. Unnecessarily. American vaccine recipients had suffered six cerebral blood clots (venous sinus thrombosis) out of 6.7 million vaccinations, resulting in one death. That’s literally less than one in a million. The normal incidence of such clots is about five per million, so one per million is hardly cause for alarm even in the relatively short period the J&J vaccine had been on the market. But in our hyper-sensitive world where restaurants get sued if the coffee is too hot, it was all it took. The Johnson and Johnson hiccup scared an already skittish, conspiracy-laden public back to their hidey-holes.
But we don’t need the CDC or our former president to get us to do what we know is best for ourselves and our families. All I needed to know was that 95% of physicians were getting a shot.
The COVID vaccines are free, safe and widely available, and they will save your lives. Less than a hundred fully vaccinated people have died from COVID in the U.S. So even if you’re one of the few unlucky souls who contracts COVID after being vaccinated, your symptoms will be milder, and, most importantly, you almost certainly will not die.
Please, Blount Countians, don’t let politics skew your common sense, patriotic duty or religious obligation to love your neighbor as yourself. If for no other reason, do it for the children in our community. They need us to get vaccinated in order to protect them. That’s how it works.
We have lost more Americans to COVID than we lost in World War I, World War II and Vietnam put together. Noodle on that. Then, get off your duff and drive down to Foothills Mall for a shot.
