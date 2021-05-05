Dear Editor:
So why stop the Pellissippi Parkway Extension? It is not necessary. Blount Partnership has falsely reported reduced traffic congestion, a main concern. It will, in fact, divert needed traffic from our central commerce roadways. The Blount Partnership should not be supporting the reduction of sales taxes. By diverting traffic past Alcoa and Maryville, the businesses will have reduced sales. If you own a business on Hall Road, U.S. Highway 321 and Lamar Alexander Parkway, think of those missed sales from visitors to Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Townsend.
During a recent conversation, one of our Blount County commissioners pointed out the push to complete this parkway comes from Sevier County. Why not? Sevier wants its tax base to increase. Blount Partnership must not.
If you own or support businesses in downtown Maryville or major roads, you should act to protect your businesses. This letter should move you to act. On May 1, The Daily Times on May 1 reported that the close of the public comment period for the Tennessee Department of Transportation's proposed Pellissippi Parkway Extension project ended April 29. But discussions about its impact and costs are just beginning.
Comments can be submitted by mail with a TDOT comment card or a personal letter. Comments must be received by TDOT no later than May 20. The comment card is hard to find on TDOT’s website. You can find the address and print cards at https://saveitdontpaveit.org/. I am not a CAPPE member. But I understand the negative impact this project will bring to our community.
Print a comment card and send it in.
Donna Dixon
Mimosa Drive
Louisville
(0) comments
