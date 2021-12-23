“Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends.” — Margaret Thatcher
”The joy of brightening other lives becomes for us the magic of the holidays.” — W. C. Jones
”Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it — you feel it. You know it. You believe it.” — Kevin Alan Milne
”My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” — Bob Hope
The weather outside might not be frightful, but the atmosphere in Blount County is still delightful — as it is every year as we count down the hours until Christmas.
Though it’s been a tough year — two years, if we’re honest — with a global pandemic still raging, inflation, economic uncertainty and political rancor dominating the landscape, any opportunity to pause and engage in some joy, fellowship and old-fashioned holiday bonding provides a well earned relief from the troubles of the day.
But as we gather around the Christmas tree, or around the dining room table with friends and loved ones to celebrate the birth of Christ — and to honor our love and appreciation to one another, we should also acknowledge the efforts of those who cannot be with us. For them, Christmas is both a holiday and also a work day.
Correspondents Steve Wildsmith, Lee Zimmerman and Linda Albert talked to several Blount Countians whose holidays are spent keeping the wheels of Blount County spinning.
From the county worker who keeps the roadway clean, to the police, fire crews and members of our Armed Forces who protect us from harm, from doctors and nurses who help nurse us back to health, to members of the clergy who nourish our soul — and teach us the true meaning of Christmas, our safe, joyous holiday is in large part due to their tireless efforts.
The stories you read in today’s edition are not, by any stretch of the imagination, exhaustive. These stories offer a small snapshot of the hundreds of people who sacrifice time with friends and loved ones so that we can have a happy and safe celebration with ours.
We would also be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the efforts of those in our own newsroom — and in newsrooms across the state and nation. From reporters and editors to page designers, photographers and carriers, Christmas is, for them, a day spent thinking of friends and family, but with an ear concentrating on the police scanner. For many of them, time with friends and family begins only after the last story is written, deadline met, page designed, edition put to bed and delivered to our readers’ door.
So consider the stories in today’s edition a tribute — and a thank you — to those who work behind the scenes to make sure Blount Countians have a happy and safe Christmas.
Your work is appreciated and you will always have a place under our tree and in our hearts.
