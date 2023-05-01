I’m generally a rule follower. The only speeding ticket I have received saved my life, because I was young, stupid and falling asleep at the wheel when the siren woke me.
I like when things are calm and orderly. I don’t like members of either party shouting out during the president’s State of the Union address.
Yet I appreciate the value of breaking the rules sometimes. Misbehaving has been an important part of the American story since at least the Boston Tea Party.
The first U.S. Supreme Court decision I knew by name is Tinker v. Des Moines. I was still in diapers when a 13-year-old was suspended for defying school rules by wearing a black armband to protest the war in Vietnam. A few years later the justices’ ruling said, “Students don’t shed their constitutional rights at the school house gates.” That’s still one of my favorite lines from the supremes.
Reading about the “Tennessee Three” and watching video of them I’ve had conflicting thoughts. I appreciate a feeling of frustration over mass shootings in schools; it reminds me of a nightmare in which I screamed but no sound comes out. Yet when I watch the video of what happened in the state House on March 30, it isn’t the group chants that move me, the “Enough is enough” and “No justice, no peace.”
A lone voice crying out from the crowd, “Why don’t you care?” hit me harder than anything that came through a bullhorn that day.
When the House moved to expel the three members for their protest, I thought about someone who once told me that he liked the highways where the fines for speeding were posted, because he knew how much he could afford.
These days speaking out in a state legislature seems to have much higher stakes.
In Tennessee, shouting appears to be more offensive to the Republican leadership than violating their workplace harassment policy. According to the lawmakers who voted to expel their colleagues for a protest, it’s the former who brought “dishonor” to the state House, despite what their Ethics Subcommittee decides.
I have a few questions for the elected official who apparently criticized a colleague for not voting with the party on one expulsion, apparently saying, “You gotta do what’s right, even if you think it’s wrong.”
This isn’t the only state where majority leadership seems to be extremely sensitive to dissent. In Montana you may be able to suggest to your fellow legislators that their actions will have consequences, but using the phrase “blood on your hands” will get you barred from the House floor.
Maybe students have more rights to speak up than lawmakers in the minority of their state legislatures.
I’m frustrated, however, that disputes among the elected officials are distracting from actual law-making that can affect lives.
Last week’s visit by Tennessee Representatives Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson to the White House felt like a premature victory lap. If nothing else happens, the Tennessee Three who were the backup band for Johnny Cash may be the only ones history remembers.
After their Oval Office meeting, Jones said, “Courage is something that can be contagious.” The question for all of us is whether it will be.
Will Tennesseans take courageous actions to make not only our schools but our communities safer? Gov. Bill Lee has called for a special session of the General Assembly. What have you done to make your voice heard by the people in power?
And if you haven’t done anything, why don’t you care?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.