While I was finishing my last errands to prepare for Christmas, a text from a neighbor alerted me that we were in the midst of one of the rolling blackouts the Tennessee Valley Authority ordered to conserve energy.
Friends also had posted online that heat pumps were struggling to keep their homes warm since the temperatures had dipped into the single digits.
Yet as I drove home I didn’t pass a single house where the residents had opted to temporarily turn off their decorations to trim power use.
Don’t think decorations add up to a lot of watts?
A 2008 report on the potential benefits of switching to LED technology prepared for the U.S. Department of Energy estimated we were using 6.6 billion kilowatt hours just for decorative holiday lighting.
While switching to LED bulbs offers substantial savings, the recent popularity of inflatables is a step in the other direction.
We’ve gone from what began as a tradition of bringing a bit of greenery inside during the dreary days of winter to artificially lighting up our yards with a brightness NASA scientists can pick up from space.
Before you call me a Grinch who wants to steal all your holiday decorations, I’ll remind you that in Dr. Seuss’s book the Grinch assumes that people need all those lights and presents for holiday joy, and he discovers from Whoville that’s simply not true.
The most beautiful holiday light display I ever saw was the Christmas Eve our neighborhood lit up the streets with luminaria.
I have no idea how a tradition of Mexican lanterns made their way to a neighborhood near Pittsburgh in the 1970s, or who organized the effort to line the curbs with hundreds of small white paper bags with sand inside holding a single votive candle each.
It didn’t take a spark of electricity for the display that night, but it left a glowing memory.
Even if you substituted an LED tea light for safety, the amount of energy for a single night of light would be minimal.
Ask folks to name their favorite hero in a holiday movie, and I’ll bet plenty will tell you about Bruce Willis and his actions at Nakatomi Plaza.
No one will recall Ellen Corby at the Bailey Building and Loan.
Decades before she became Grandma Walton, the actress played Ms. Davis. She’s the one who, when others are panicked by the bank closure and demanding all their money, asks only for what she needs: $17.50.
Even if you remember that scene from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” have you ever done the math?
If Ms. Davis had rounded up to just $20, the amount the two previous people took that day, the building and loan wouldn’t have made it to 6 p.m., when George Bailey triumphantly puts the remaining two $1 bills in the safe.
No one at my home for our midday Christmas Eve dinner noticed that I had delayed doing a load of laundry or that I opened my curtains during the bright part of the day and closed them at night, as TVA recommended to conserve energy.
Instead of having the tree lights burning and Christmas carols playing all day, I turned them on for a short period, even though the blackouts had ended by then.
A little less electricity, and no less holiday joy.
For people who rely on some medical devices, a power outage can be life threatening. So the next time you’re tempted to ignore calls to conserve energy and instead crank up your thermostat because you don’t want to put on a sweater, think about those people, and Ms. Davis.
