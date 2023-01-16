Every time a television tribute to Barbara Walters played a clip from her retirement, when about two dozen female broadcasters filed onto the stage of “The View,” honoring her for paving their way, I choked up with emotion.
I didn’t realize why that moment mattered so much until one of the younger talk show co-hosts remarked that she couldn’t recall a time in her life when women weren’t TV news anchors.
I wasn’t much past playing with Barbie dolls when Walters took her seat as the first woman to co-anchor a network’s evening news program. A few years later my eldest sister earned her degree in journalism, so I never really thought about barriers to a woman in the news business. That doesn’t mean we’ve been treated equally.
During my first job at a newspaper, in West Virginia, a colleague returned from covering a meeting where the leader had introduced a man to the group as a reporter for the other local newspaper and her only as “a cute dish.”
The managing editor at that newspaper bemoaned the fact that he couldn’t seem to keep female staff members and would talk about them marrying and having children, without ever acknowledging that low pay might be a factor. Shortly after he promoted me to city editor, I took a job with a publishing company near Washington, D.C., years before I married and had a child.
I worked for that company for about seven years before my new husband was hired in an entry level position in another part of the office. Not long after that the publisher, taking a group from our corporate owners around the office, introduced me as my husband’s wife.
I was too stunned in the moment to retort, “And in my spare time I manage one of your most successful divisions, with a daily, weekly and five bi-weekly publications.”
When I checked The Daily Times archives last week, I was glad to see that by the year that happened to me in another state this newspaper had quit referring to married women by only their husband’s name, such as Mrs. John Smith, giving no credit for accomplishments to these women by name. It had still been doing that in some sections the year I graduated from high school.
Only as an adult have I recognized how very different the world was for women in my youth.
When my mom was a widow with three children, she wouldn’t have been able to get a credit card without a man to cosign.
And it wasn’t until 1975 that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the systemic exclusion of women from juries. Imagine being a woman seeking justice when you might be the only female in the courtroom, since they still were breaking ground as attorneys and judges at that time.
Of course, a change in the law doesn’t guarantee a change in practice. The federal Equal Pay Act was passed before I was born, but I remember my dad, who had five daughters, saying once that as a manager he thought it made business sense to pay a woman less if she asked for less than a man.
We women still tend to undervalue ourselves. A few months ago in Forbes, for example, Kim Elsesser reported, “For every role and every level of experience, women are setting their minimum salary on (tech job platform) Otta 7-20% lower than men.”
Right around the time I started kindergarten, my school district in Pennsylvania started allowing girls to wear pants to class. Look at my silver hair and that may be easy to dismiss as ancient history; after all, it was more than half a century ago.
Yet just last week the U.S. Supreme Court asked the Biden administration to weigh in on a case about barring girls from wearing pants to school.
A central issue in Charter Day School Inc. v Peltier is what rules apply to the publicly funded charter school in North Carolina, which set a dress code requiring girls to wear a jumper, skirt or skort that is knee-length or longer.
Last year a split U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the dress code violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and ordered a district court to consider whether it violates Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments, which bars sex-based discrimination in federally funded programs.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide in the next few months whether to hear oral arguments in this case.
The lower court opinions, available online, note that the primary author of the dress code explained to a parent that it is based on “traditional values” and “chivalry” and “a need to restore, and then preserve, traditional regard for peers” in an email that also referred to the 1999 Columbine school shooting and number of female victims.
A concurring opinion by two of the female judges on the Fourth Circuit said that expert evidence in the case “confirms what we already know through common sense and lived experience, namely, that gender stereotypes are harmful to girls” and the policy gives girls the message that they are not worth as much as boys.
“What other conclusion can girls draw when they are told as kindergarteners to ‘sit like princesses’ to avoid exposing their underwear, while boys may sit cross-legged? Or that girls cannot play as freely as boys during recess? Or that girls cannot participate comfortably in emergency drills for fear that boys will look up their skirts? When faced with this relentless messaging of inferiority, female students at CDS could only conclude that they must maintain constant vigilance about their physical appearance, and that the comfort of boys is more valued than their own.”
In 1962 Barbara Walters went to Playboy Bunny school for a piece on the Today show, donning the costume that she said on film made her feel “ridiculous.” Watch the clip to the end to see her expression when anchor Hugh Downs said he enjoyed seeing her as a bunny.
In 2001 she sat down with Vladimir Putin and asked whether he had ever had anyone killed.
She came a long way.
The unanswered question is how far we’ve come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.