Mom was a chronic worrier. Although she died nearly two decades ago, to this day if you say “bay leaf” around my family, someone will make a choking sound and we’ll laugh.
Mom fretted all through making her favorite vegetable soup that if she didn’t take that bay leaf out at the end, one of us would choke to death on it. We teased her about that.
Not all her worries were funny, though. More than one time in my childhood I talked her through being paralyzed by fear while standing in a store.
She was open about having received in-patient mental health treatment before I was born, and I sometimes did my homework while sitting in the car during her appointment with a counselor.
One of the greatest gifts Mom gave me was the example of seeking help for mental health. That isn’t weakness; it’s what smart and strong people do.
About one in five adults and one in six children in the U.S. experience a mental illness each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Anxiety and depression are among the most common conditions.
Yet only about half seek treatment, and it can take more than a decade from the onset of symptoms for someone to seek help, according to NAMI.
While we tend to talk about them separately, mental and physical health are connected.
“Mental and physical health are equally important components of overall health,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. “For example, depression increases the risk for many types of physical health problems, particularly long-lasting conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Similarly, the presence of chronic conditions can increase the risk for mental illness.”
About a quarter century ago, I finally made an appointment with a doctor for a number of minor physical problems. After listening to my list of ailments, the first thing the doctor asked was, “Are you under a lot of stress?” He was smart and a really good listener. I still have the prescription he wrote for me that day: “Get more sleep.”
With additional concerns about mental health since the pandemic, some health care providers are making mental health screenings a regular part of appointments these days.
Despite Mom’s example and my experience that my mental health can affect my physical well-being, within the past decade I allowed problems to reach a crisis stage before seeking help.
During an incredibly stressful time, it wasn’t until I was so sleep deprived that I worried about safely driving my child that I went to a doctor and agreed to take a low dose of sleeping pill for a while. Although one of my grandfathers was a pharmacist, I don’t like to take medication when I can avoid it.
The situation escalated to my experiencing full body stress tremors, and I went on a medication that helped restore the serotonin balance in my brain until I navigated that crisis.
Many approaches help improve mental health, and I haven’t relied only on medication. Counseling and self-care are part of the mix.
Physical exercise, time outdoors and eating healthier food all play a part in my attempts to be well physically and mentally.
As an introvert, I have to push myself to spend time with other people, but a new report underscores how important that is. The U.S. surgeon general this month declared our “epidemic of loneliness and isolation” a public health crisis.
While I’ve never maintained a practice of meditation, prayer is part of my daily life, usually at night. During some of the darkest days of the pandemic, when the toughest things I was dealing with weren’t the virus, I sat in my car in the parking lot and prayed before walking into work.
To help with balance in my life these days, I sometimes intentionally make plans that will keep me from staying at work too long. I started referring to this as “radical self-care” with my boss, and we always laugh about it. We both know self-care shouldn’t be considered radical. I hope you do too.
Take care of yourself, give yourself the grace you would give others and seek help when you need it.
You may find resources through your employer, school or place of worship. The Daily Calendar in the Life section of The Daily Times includes regular support meetings. The U.S. 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress at any hour, any day, and includes resources and an online chat option at https://988lifeline.org. United Way of Blount County also has a community referral guide online at https://unitedwayblount.org.
