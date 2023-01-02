As I write this a few days early, I’m looking forward to giving myself three check marks on my 2023 to-do list within the first day.
A hike at Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park on New Year’s Day will allow me to explore a part of Tennessee I haven’t seen before, spend some time outside and log a few thousand extra steps.
When I first moved here more than two decades ago, I was wowed by learning the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has more than 800 miles of trails. (I admit I’ve still covered only a fraction.)
I learned only recently that our state parks have even more to offer, about 1,100 miles of hiking trails. They are open every day of the week and have no access fee, although there may be charges for some activities.
Beyond hiking they offer bike trails, boat rentals and birding. You can go swimming, fishing, golfing — traditional and disc — and rock climbing.
I’ve been to Pickett CCC Memorial State Park for a nephew’s birthday party, to Fort Loudoun State Historic Park when my child was learning local history, and Seven Islands State Birding Park, although never with the intent to search for birds.
Twice I’ve enjoyed the ranger-led spring wildflower walks at Norris Dam State Park.
After saying for years that I wanted to visit Fall Creek Falls State Park, easily a day trip from here, I decided to spend Mother’s Day weekend hiking there in 2022.
Navigating the Base of Fall Creek Falls trail reminded me of the importance of advance research. Sure it’s just 0.4 mile and steep, but I didn’t remember any description mentioning the rocky terrain that had me worried I would trip and break a kneecap, although others were nimbly passing me with babies strapped to their chests. (No one has ever described me as graceful. A few years ago I broke a foot crossing College Street from the parking lot to the former home of The Daily Times, by tripping on the support leg of a giant “Road Closed” sign.)
I thought I had learned well the lesson to read trail descriptions thoroughly when I hiked Spruce Flats Falls in the Smokies, a journey I am convinced was named by someone with a marketing background. I recalled it more as a mountain goat trail that required stepping over plenty of rocks and tree roots, nothing flat about it.
Tennessee has 56 state parks and boasts every resident is within an hour’s drive of one. According to Google Maps, we should be able to reach any of them in less than six hours.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation reported in 2022 that during the past fiscal year the state parks hosted 38.5 million visits. No wonder. Our parks are nationally recognized as one of the top four park systems by the National Recreation and Park Association and American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.
Of course, we don’t need to travel to a state or national park to enjoy a nice walk. We have the greenways and the Townsend River Walk. I was shocked to find Pigeon Forge has a quiet, well-paved greenway just a block or two from the parkway, and if you’re at all interested in trees, check out the University of Tennessee Arboretum in Oak Ridge.
Plenty of research shows the physical and mental health benefits of even a 5-minute walk outside. (Check out what the National Park Service says at www.nps.gov/articles/naturesbenefits.htm.)
If you don’t want to go alone, walk with groups such as the East Tennessee Wanderers.
Just because it’s January is no excuse to delay plans to walk outside this year. We’re expected to have several days with highs in the mid-60s, and I know that’s where several of you set your air conditioner in the summer.
Shortly after moving here we enjoyed a lovely hike along Meigs Creek in January. The only chilling part was when I slipped on a rock and “turtled,” landing on my backpack in the creek. My companion realized something had happened when he heard me gasp as the cold water hit me. (Tip: Carry a spare pair of socks in a waterproof bag.)
Last winter I enjoyed another hike, although I probably shouldn’t have chosen one that had four rock-hopping water crossings. I’m fast approaching the age when I really must be cautious about the potential of breaking a hip.
As the Smokies have become more crowded, I’ve also discovered the pleasure of the less traveled — and less challenging — Quiet Walkway paths.
With all the options around us, no matter your age or fitness level, I hope in 2023 you’ll spend more time outdoors. Share your favorite places to walk or hike in an email to me at amy.miller@thedailytimes.com with the subject “Take a Hike.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.