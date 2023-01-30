Perhaps my interest in languages began as a preschooler, when I’d hear my eldest sister, a teenager who was in a body cast for months, receiving French lessons as part of her homebound instruction.
I went on to take four years of high school French, one semester of college French, one semester of Spanish and two semesters of German.
I delighted in discovering unique phrases, such as the French “esprit de l’escalier,” wit of the staircase. You don’t have to know the words to recognize that moment when the perfect retort comes to mind too late.
For me the most baffling thing when starting to learn French was not only that the nouns were gendered, but how those choices were made.
Decades later it made a bit more sense when I read the gendered nouns were based on classifications that really had noting to do with gender, and in some languages that started by whether the object being named was animate or inanimate.
What started me thinking about language last week was a passage by scientist and author Robin Wall Kimmerer in “Braiding Sweetgrass.”
In learning the language of biologists, she hadn’t found a word for the force that causes mushrooms to erupt from the ground overnight, but her ancestors had one: Puhpowee.
Kimmerer writes that today only nine adults are fluent in the Potawatomi language her great-grandparents spoke, one of hundreds of languages impacted by the practice of Indian boarding schools that forbid children to speak their native languages.
During an online language class, when she and others were learning to say, “Pass the salt,” someone asked how to say “Please pass the salt.” The instructor explained while the language has several words for “thank you,” there was no “please.” Because they saw food as something to be shared, they did not need to add a word to be polite. “It was simply a cultural given that one was asking respectfully,” Kimmerer wrote.
Not long before I was born, John Steinbeck voiced his concern for a loss of the many flavors of American speech in “Travels with Charley in Search of America.”(If you have a Blount County Public Library card you can use the Libby app to hear actor Gary Sinise narrate the audiobook.)
“It seemed to me that regional speech is in the process of disappearing, not gone but going,” he wrote in the early 1960s. “Forty years of radio and 20 years of television must have this impact. Communications must destroy localness, by a slow, inevitable process. I can remember a time when I could almost pinpoint a man’s place of origin by his speech. That is growing more difficult now and will in some foreseeable future become impossible. … Radio and television speech becomes standardized, perhaps better English than we have ever used. Just as our bread, mixed and baked, packaged and sold without benefit of accident or human frailty, is uniformly good and uniformly tasteless, so will our speech become one speech.”
Although I was raised near Pittsburgh, eating “chipped” ham sandwiches, I never picked up the lingo with words such as “yinz.” I’ve lived away from there for more than half my life and struggle now to imitate the “dahntahn” accent.
I remember slightly older relatives when they were in their teens admonishing each other, “Don’t be a jagoff!”(Note: Linguistics experts trace the origin of this word meaning an annoying or inept person to the root of “jag” meaning thorn. Check out “Steel Town Speak” on pbs.org for more history of Pittsburgh words.)
Mom recalled that after the family moved to western Pennsylvania her mother would criticize her for saying things like “The dog needs out” instead of the “The dog needs to go out.” (Apparently there was a family joke about Mimi coming from “the cultured East,” which in her case meant the area around Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.)
My maternal great-grandmother came to the United States from Wales when she was 13 and raised nine children, a girl and a boy, followed seven more girls.
I’ve always suspected it revealed something about our family that the only Welsh phrase passed all the way down to my generation is “Cau dy geg!” Literally it means, “Shut your mouth!”
Thanks to a gift a couple of Christmases ago, I’ve added another Welsh word to my vocabulary: cwtch.
It’s pronounced “kutch,” rhyming with butch. (If you think American spelling is tough, check out some Welsh words.)
One meaning is a small cupboard or place for storing things. The other meaning doesn’t have a direct translation in English.
In a BBC article titled ‘Cwtch’: The hug invented by the Welsh,” Kate Leaver describes the word she learned from her grandmother as “the wrapping of your arms around someone to make them feel safe in the world.”
A cwtch is more than a hug.
Apparently a popular phrase on gift items sold in Wales is, “Anyone Can Cuddle, But Only The Welsh Can Cwtch.”
So I have placed the slate heart-shaped ornament on the wall in my entryway, a welcome that says visitors have found a safe and loving place.
Words shape who we are, and we choose the words in our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.