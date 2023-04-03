One of the most important conversations of my life happened in the Maryville High School cafeteria during a Kiwanis pancake breakfast. I asked a transgender woman if she would share her journey with me, and she did.
I didn’t have any revelation about what it means to be transgender. What I did come to know during that conversation is a kind and giving person with a wonderful sense of humor who had endured struggles much like those others face, from childhood through parenthood, while also carrying additional fears of what might happen if others discovered what she hid for decades. That included the fear of being unable to hold a job for a reason that had nothing to do with ability to do the work.
I know some readers are balking at my referring to her with feminine pronouns. I use the pronouns that she uses for herself.
As a reporter, I’ve never asked people for a government-issued I.D. for proof of their name, and I hope I never have to. It’s not unusual for people to be better known by a nickname, and I ask for the name most people will know them by. When a member of my extended family served as an executive for a major corporation, nobody would have known him as Robert, only Skip.
To me, referring to people by their preferred pronouns is an act of basic respect. I’ve never asked someone to raise a skirt or “drop trou” or produce an official document to prove gender. Unless we are in an intimate relationship, I don’t care.
As a reporter, writer and editor for more than three decades, I do care about language and relevant facts. In the past year, we’ve had a couple of conversations at the newspaper about how to handle pronouns in certain situations, and so far we’ve found most of the time we didn’t need to use one at all.
Questions about pronouns came up last week with the Covenant School shooter in Nashville. An Associated Press writer apparently didn’t follow the news organization’s own guidelines when referring to the person with the pronoun “they.” By the time that article was written it already was known the shooter had been using male pronouns.
“The Associated Press Stylebook,” which The Daily Times and many other news organizations follow to some degree, says that “they” may be used in situations when a gender is unknown, to protect the identity of an anonymous source and when a person uses that pronoun themselves.
“They as a singular pronoun may be confusing to some readers and amount to a roadblock that stops them from reading further. At the same time, though, efforts to write without pronouns to avoid confusion may make people feel censored or invisible,” the AP Stylebook says.
“How to balance those priorities? Try to honor both your readers and your story subjects. As in all news writing, clarity is paramount,” it says.
We don’t need to restrict ourselves to he and she to be clear: Other languages exist without gendered pronouns.
When people focus only on he and she, I often think of the scene in the movie “Wall-E,” when the robot is putting away collected items and holds up a spork. Wall-E looks back and forth between a cup of forks and a cup of spoons a couple of times, and then places the spork between them and moves on.
Language evolves. The publisher of the Merriam-Webster dictionary explained its 2019 decision to accept “they” in referring to “a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary” in a “Usage Notes” post online: “All new words and meanings that we enter in our dictionaries meet three criteria: meaningful use, sustained use, and widespread use … There’s no doubt that it is an established member of the English language, which means that it belongs in Merriam-Webster’s dictionaries.”
Change is difficult for most of us, and we can have good discussions about it, even when the decision is beyond our control. (Note: Nobody in the Blount County office of The Daily Times ordered the newspaper’s recent typeface change.)
There is one recent time when I objected to people using the word “they,” and that was the context of dismissing people with a different political opinion. “They” is dangerous when we use it to lump people together and dismiss or vilify them instead of listening and working toward positive change together.
As the COVID-19 pandemic was easing, I had another conversation with that person I mentioned at the beginning of this column. She observed that since mask wearing wasn’t as common, people were not being as nice to her as they had been when they couldn’t fully see her face. How sad that we can be nice to someone only if we don’t fully see them.
About 10 months ago I wrote in a column on this page, “I believe that by the time a teen arrives at a school with a firearm, we have failed as a society.” That was shortly after 22 people died in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It doesn’t matter that the shooter who died in a Nashville school last week along with three children and three other adults was a decade older than the one in Texas. We still are failing.
If someone thinks pronouns are what we need to be discussing now in relationship to school shootings, it and I have very different ideas about what’s important.
