When I moved to this community more than two decades ago, the first thing I noted about elected officials was how they voted on topics important to me.
After reading an article in this newspaper (long before I joined the staff), I jotted down the last names and votes, so I would be ready when it was time to cast a ballot. No first names, no party affiliation.
As a reporter who has attended hundreds of local meetings over the past seven years, I’ve observed which elected officials appear to do homework to learn about the issues and ask relevant questions. Others may be knowledgeable and engaged, but it’s hard to tell by their silence.
I try to reserve quick judgments. Yet something struck me this month while researching information from the General Assembly. I clicked on the House Education Administration Committee, and when the photos and names of the 19 members popped up there was not one woman.
From the late 1980s in West Virginia to this century in this community, it hasn’t been unusual for me to walk into a local government meeting and find every elected official was a man. Usually all white men. I took printouts of their photos to my first meetings so I could tell them apart.
That has been changing. Maybe that’s why the House committee membership surprised me.
Then I learned that Tennessee ranks 49th in the percentage of female state legislators, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. We have 14.4% this year, compared with West Virginia’s 11.9%.
I went to an outside source for the Tennessee numbers after I was unable to get a direct answer from Nashville. I asked how many female senators and female representatives we have in the current session, and which committees and subcommittees have no female members. Connie Ridley, director of the Office of Legislative Administration, replied, “All of the information you wish to obtain is publicly available on our website located at www.capitol.tn.gov. There is a list of Members and all of the Committees and Subcommittees for the House and the Senate.”
I’m not arguing that elected officials need to publicly declare their gender, but I thought they might have completed some type of administrative form. Ridley further replied, “As you review the information posted on our website, the categories you wish to designate will be for you to determine to the best of your ability. We don’t distinguish the Members or Staff with any further designations.”
Date of birth, marital status, religious affiliation, education and occupation are standard elements of the Tennessee legislators’ profiles.
I don’t like to assume gender based on a name or photo. My father’s friend commonly called “Connie” was Conrad.
Based on my best guesses, the Tennessee House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Health Subcommittee, Property and Planning Subcommittee, Civil Justice Subcommittee and Corrections Subcommittee are all male, in addition to the Education Administration Committee. In the Senate only the Rules Committee falls into that category.
The House Education Instruction Committee has two women among 17 members.
According to CAWP data dating back to 1975, the highest percentage of women Tennessee has ever had in the General Assembly was just shy of 19%, in 2005.
This year it’s eight of 33 state senators and 11 of 99 representatives. Nineteen who might share some perspectives of about 2.2 million females in Tennessee.
Perspectives and life experience matter.
I’m proud my dad built our first home, but Mom explained that he installed the light switches at chest height — for him — and she was much shorter.
From teaching to parenting perspectives, I can’t imagine not including women in the conversations.
There’s another reason to consider whether we need better balance in our elected leadership. In the business world studies have shown better performance on a range of measures — from profitability to customer experience — when more women are in leadership positions. Of course individual expertise matters.
The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”
Our General Assembly is making a lot of important decisions with very few women. So officeholders need to seek out our perspectives, and women need to pay attention and raise our voices.
In 1920 Harry T. Burn cast the deciding vote in Nashville to pass the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote. But it was a letter from his mother, Febb E. Burn, that apparently tipped his vote.
