Dear Editor:
This is written on Memorial Day. As a citizen, I put up the flag outside. As a veteran, I saluted it, as I’ve done many times before. I am grateful for all who served and especially for those who died inservice to our nation.
My time was the era of the Vietnam War. I think of my friend, Dave, with whom I went all the way through school. He was the success story of our graduating class, as he was selected to go to college at the Air Force Academy. Dave was a pilot who was shot down over Vietnam. His remains were never found. His name is on the granite wall in Washington.
During my time on active duty, we all were committed to the welfare of those in our unit. We’d do anything to protect the guys next to us. That was an indelible part of who we were. Today as I think of that on Memorial Day, I wonder why so many of our fellow citizens in Tennessee haven’t been vaccinated. Why is that? The vaccines are safe and effective, and are widely available. We need to do it to protect each other from the horrible virus that is still among us. Our unit, so to speak, is in danger, and we need to protect each other. When I was in the service no one said “you can’t make me do that,” because we all knew our duty.
Now is the time for our people to accept that we will be out of danger, and get back to normal life, only when most of us are vaccinated. It’s time to be a patriot and step up and do our duty.
Ronald Wells
Captain, U.S. Army (1963-69)
Creekstone Circle
Maryville
