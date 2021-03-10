The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, bringing $1,400 into millions of Americans’ bank accounts and sending billions of dollars to help state and local governments, school districts, unemployed Americans and small businesses.
The measure now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for final approval. Biden says he will sign the bill into law this week.
Wednesday’s House vote caps off weeks of debate and partisan wrangling. It also marks the first major piece of legislation of the Biden presidency, with many praising it — or criticizing it— as the most progressive piece of legislation passed in modern history.
It’s big. It’s far-reaching. It’s expensive. It’s ambitious.
And it’s needed.
Here are just some of the highlights of the 600-plus-page bill:
• $15 billion to the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program
• $25 billion for a new grant program specifically for bars and restaurants
• Additional $7 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program
• Extends $300 weekly unemployment benefits into September
• Establishes about $10,000 in tax forgiveness for the jobless
• Increases the child tax credit to roughly $3,000
• $350 billion in state and local government aid
• $128 billion in funding for schools
• $46 billion for contact tracing and testing
• $25 billion for rental assistance
Like we said. It’s big.
Because of its size and scope, the bill didn’t receive a single Republican vote in the House or the Senate. The bill only got through the Senate process by using budget reconciliation — an arcane piece of Senate procedure where bills that affect the budget can be passed with a simple majority rather than the 60-vote threshold required for normal legislation.
Much of the Republican opposition centered on the bill’s price tag and the need for a more “targeted” approach in aiding Americans. The bill was, they said, a $2 trillion blue state bailout.
“COVID relief must be timely, temporary and targeted to individuals who have lost their job through no fault of their own. Sending a government handout to Americans that don’t need it is not relief — it’s socialism,” wrote Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn on March 4 as the Senate debated the relief package. Blackburn said she planned to introduce an amendment requiring stimulus funds to go to “individuals that truly need assistance.”
In any other time, in most normal run-of-the-mill emergencies, Blackburn and her fellow travelers in the GOP would be correct.
But this hasn’t been a normal emergency like a winter storm or a particularly nasty hurricane. It has been a year-long, slow-moving economic catastrophe.
The “targeted” argument leaves out tens of millions of Americans who have been able to keep their jobs, but have done so with reduced wages.
Here’s an all-to-realistic realistic scenario. A worker makes $30,000 a year before the pandemic. As COVID begins to ravage the economy, his/her employer decides to cut wages by 25%. Those cuts last for about six months. As the economy improves, the hours are still reduced, but by 12.5%. Some back-of-the-envelope math shows that the employee will take a $5,625 hit during the pandemic. That’s a lot of car payments. That’s a lot of mortgage payments. That’s a lot of rent.
Even if that employee was fiscally responsible enough to have a rainy day fund, the pandemic has given too many rainy days to handle — under any circumstance.
We would like nothing better than to be able to blink our eyes — I Dream of Jeannie style — and live life as if the pandemic never happened. But we can’t.
COVID-19 has cost us more than a half-million lives. Trillions of dollars in wealth and economic activity have evaporated. Though our economy is showing some strong signs of life as of late, it will take years to get back to where we were before the pandemic.
Are we worried that the relief package is big? Yes. Are we concerned that it’s expensive? Of course.
But supporting it — and sending relief to Americans — was absolutely the right thing to do.
