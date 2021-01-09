During the dreary days of a dawning winter, we should be mindful of the creatures who have made it easier for many of us to endure a devastating pandemic and its forced isolation, but who continue to languish in a prison of apathy.
These would be our pets.
We owe it to our companion animals and the strays we encounter to get them spayed/neutered, adopted and fostered; get fewer of them killed (or euthanized, the preferred euphemism); and to better enforce laws against cruelty, with increased prosecutions and the harshest of punishments.
The marmalade you see pictured within this column is mine. He is one of 60 felines that my wife and I — OK, my wife almost exclusively— have fostered over the past five years. All have been adopted into forever homes. But Loki is the only one that my wife and I adopted ourselves — what’s called in that world a “foster fail.” (In our case, it would be a Foster foster fail.)
And boy are we relieved and gratified every day that we failed four years and nine months ago. Loki was named for the mythical trickster god and deity of mayhem and mischief in Norse mythology. (Yes, I know Loki also was a Marvel Comics character, but I’ve haven’t seen the comic books or movies.)
But despite his fictional superpowers, Loki was days away from being euthanized at a high-kill shelter in North Georgia in April 2016. A rescuer with Floyd’s Felines nabbed him, his feral tortie mother and three siblings not long before their death sentences were to be carried out.
Eventually the four newborns made it to Pet Placement Center in Chattanooga, where my wife is on the board of directors. The mother was spayed and released into the wild. All four kittens became our fosters.
When I married Angela, she already had two rescue cats but thought maybe I wanted one to connect with from the start — to, in essence, call my own. I had my eye out each time we brought a new litter into a spare bedroom we have designated the kitten room. It didn’t take long for Loki to make my decision for me.
He reaffirms that decision twice daily, at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. — feeding time. It’s as if Loki wears a watch, and when you ask Loki if he’s hungry, he sprints to the food dishes.
The gratification and comfort brought by companion animals like Loki is universal, regardless of one’s race, socioeconomic status, age or political party, said Kristin Baksa, founder of the Blount County Animal Welfare Society.
BCAWS (pronounced Because) works to ensure animals are adequately cared for and builds and distributes doghouses made of pressure-treated wood and filled with warming straw, and provides kennels/fencing, spay/neutering funding, and transportation and rehoming services.
“Animals kept inside or tied to cars or in barrels or igloos — that’s not adequate shelter,” Baksa said. “How would you like to be left outside all the time or stuck in a shelter? Dogs and cats have personalities and need attention from people. What they give back is just unparalleled. These are feeling creatures. They need individualized attention and for us to love on them. You get more back from that than you put into it.”
Baksa yearns for more fosters and forever homes. A pervasive attitude in Tennessee that “animals are property” is slowing giving way to more progressive thinking, she said.
“The culture is changing and it’s not becoming acceptable any more to throw your dog and cat outside,” Baksa said. “There’s always a danger to a small animal like a cat of being accosted by predators. The same goes with dogs on chains who can’t defend themselves.”
Throughout the pandemic, we as a society have been inundated with feel-good stories about how the social isolation forced upon us has increased pet adoptions. But is that really true?
Not, according to some experts.
“While adoptions may be falling, the rate of pet fostering is increasing during the
pandemic, which may lead to the widespread perception that pet ownership is increasing,” petfoodindustry.com states in a November article.
It cites the animal shelter data management agency PetPoint, which surveyed 1,200 animal welfare organizations between March 13 and Sept. 18, 2020. Data shows dog and cat adoptions declined by 25% compared to the same period in 2019 — dog and cat adoptions were at 519,406 during that six-month period last year, down 30% for dogs and 21% for cats.
“However, this decline in adoptions may have been masked by increases in foster care,” the online article states. “Dogs entering foster care increased by 13%, while cats grew by 6%.”
Meanwhile, the number of pet foster families grew only 8%.
While fostering animals is wonderful, adoption is even better. During these tumultuous times, animal welfare is at least one area where everyone can agree, despite the partisan divide.
A few years back, my wife posted Loki Christmas photos on Facebook. His North Georgia rescuer, a stranger to us named Rosamond Baldwin, commented: “I rescued him, his 3 siblings & his mom from a high-kill shelter. They were tiny!! It warms my heart to see what a wonderful family he’s found. Thank You!!”
No, Rosamond, thank you. And thank you to everyone who ascribes to the immortal words of the late Mahatma Gandhi, the civil rights activist in India: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
