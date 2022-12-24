The Opinion page, “Your Voice” is one of the most interesting and relevant portions of any community newspaper.
It’s one of the best-read and often most controversial pages within most newspapers. It certainly is with ours.
As you may know, many write to voice concerns, share solutions or relay a blessing in life. Some emails and calls are spirited, especially those left as voice messages — usually at a time when it’s very likely that no one will answer.
Many conclude with “this is not for publication” or other words that are not fit for print on this page. The topics are broad, ranging from the obvious to the, um — let’s say, interesting. But know this, all of them, I welcome. Everyone’s opinion matters and deserves to be heard by those who gather, write, package and distribute their local news.
I’m like everyone else. I have opinions, too. Mine might not align with yours, but that doesn’t matter. My job isn’t to persuade you to believe as I do. My job is to ensure we do our best to report community news without bias while allowing everyone who desires to share “Their Voice” space on the Opinion page.
Everyone that I talk with agrees this is fair and just. That is until someone’s opinion or general character crosses their tolerance line. Then the feedback is to censor people — you know, for the good of the paper, community, and of course me — their new friend — this is if I censor content. Maybe this is how lottery winners feel — without the money. Yep, now I get it. I always thought I was a dollar short.
As we move to 2023, I encourage you to take advantage of this community voice page. “Your Voice” is important. “Your Voice” is here for everyone — upper, middle, lower, and those with no class. Seriously, “Your Voice” is space within your local newspaper for everyone. Our vetting job is to ensure that personal attacks, hate, or malice are not allowed. If you must have those things to relay your message, please share them somewhere else, and good luck.
Merry Christmas!
Okay, I’m sure I’ve offended someone. I’m ready for calls and emails!
