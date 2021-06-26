Under the auspices of saving taxpayer dollars, many local governments — and even the entire state of Florida — are moving toward removing public notices from general-circulation newspapers and placing them in obscure publications or the internet only.
It’s a terrible idea whose real motivation is to harm community newspapers financially in an effort to muzzle them and limit their ability to report the news, promote transparency and hold government officials accountable.
Our neighbors at the Knox County Commission are close to moving public notices from the Knoxville News Sentinel to only a free weekly owned by a longtime Republican supporter and mouthpiece.
The Florida legislature recently passed the most significant public notice law in modern history, according to the nonprofit Public Notice Resource Center.
The Carson City, Nevada-based center also reports that Pennsylvania lawmakers are debating a “devastating” public notice bill. House Bill 955 would allow local governments in Pennsylvania to move their notices from paid-circulation newspapers to government websites or government-printed publications, newspaper websites, free-circulation newspapers, legal newspapers or shoppers.
“Taking public notices out of newspapers would be devastating to my (newspapers’) business and those across the state,” said Robert Rolley, publisher of The Williamsport Sun-Gazette and The (Lock Haven) Express, the center reported.
The Knox County Commission, which claims it will save $25,000 a year, is close to moving its notices to only the Knoxville Focus, a free weekly published by GOP operative Steve Hunley. The Knoxville News Sentinel said Knox County has paid it about $225,000 for notices since March 2018.
These moves are not just troubling to newspapers; they make no sense for taxpayers. Tennessee newspapers are required to publish public notices on their websites at no charge. No organization has the reach of a newspaper and its website. The Tennessee Press Association says most adults read their local newspaper and also the classifieds ads, where local governments currently are required to place meeting notices, zoning plans, election information, etc.
The Daily Times’ website alone has exceeded 1 million page views in several recent months.
The Tennessee Public Notice Law, enacted April 1, 2014, also requires the state’s newspapers to publish public notices on a statewide website. At no taxpayer expense, Tennessee’s newspapers maintain tnpublicnotice.com as a central repository for every public notice in the state. That means droves of public notices from thousands of Tennessee counties and municipalities are all stored free on the same website.
Free-circulation newspapers and little-known websites have little reach compared to hometown newspapers. Publishing is an expensive endeavor. It’s no secret that newspapers are hurting and that we as an industry did a poor job of responding to the internet, where conglomerates like Facebook and Google now siphon off our locally produced content without paying us a dime.
Since 2004, about 1,800 newspapers have shut down across the United States, turning communities not unlike ours into news deserts, where local officials can operate with impunity and without oversight from the Fourth Estate, the Poynter Institute says.
For the sake of accountability and transparency, Knox County and any other local governments should abandon the idea of moving public notices from newspapers. Take the lead, for example, of grocery chains. They put sales ads on their corporate websites but still often stuff the Wednesday newspaper with inserts.
We agree with Knoxville News Sentinel and Knox News editor Joel Christopher that moving public notices to an obscure publication is “anti-capitalist and damaging to transparency.”
Christopher told his own outlets that “Under this proposal, county leaders would be opening themselves up to paying rates dictated by a single publisher and drastically limiting their ability to inform the taxpayers they represent.”
We also agree with Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. She thinks that to reach the most taxpayers, local governments should create online portals for public notices AND publish them in general-circulation newspapers.
“To notify the public, you have to do outreach,” Fisher told us in a telephone interview last week.
The Public Notice Resource Center currently is tracking 60 different public notice bills already introduced in 22 states. Legislators in 10 of those states would move all or most public notices from newspapers to obscure government websites.
Local and state governments should stop wasting time and tax dollars on these bills and tend to far more important business, such as fueling post-pandemic economies.
