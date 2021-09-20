Dear Editor:
There’s good governance going on here in Blount County. As a member of the Redistricting Committee for the League of Women Voters of Tennessee, I’ve been attending the Blount County Redistricting Committee meetings for the past few months and have been impressed with those tasked to figure how to divide our county into relatively equal districts, as required by law. That’s the minimum required.
This group of commissioners and election officials have gone further. They have considered aligning school districts and commission districts, which don’t now align.
This would simplify ballots for voters and would potentially save the county money. Blount County is among a minority of counties in Tennessee that do not align these districts.
The committee discussed how many commissioners there should be. They have voiced concern and desire to support minority representation. They have looked at any unusual shapes and asked the map designers to explain and, thereby, avoid even the appearance of gerrymandering.
Never once did I feel anyone was out to protect their own seats on the commission. They could have just made the most minimal changes to just address population changes, but they have done much more.
Whether we end up with something like what we have or something new and perhaps better, Blount Countians may be pleased to hear that the Redistricting Committee went the extra mile for all of us.
Marilyn Finley
Greenwood Road
Maryville TN
