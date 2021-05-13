"Have you tried getting gas yet?"
"No, but I'm running on empty right now. I'll try when I get off work."
"Good luck with that. Took me over an hour and I had to get super unleaded at $3.59 a gallon. It's bad out there."
Conversations like this (minus the off-color phrases and outright profanities) have been taking place all across the eastern part of the U.S. — including East Tennessee — since a ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a system that delivers about 45% of the fuel for the East Coast.
Though the company began slowly bringing the pipeline network online Wednesday, Colonial officials expect it to take several days for the 5,500-mile pipeline to return to normal operations, even as motorists in Southeastern states jammed stations seeking fuel. A return to ample supplies could take up to two weeks, industry analysts say.
The cyberattack halted 2.5 million barrels per day of shipments of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel since May 7, making this the most disruptive cyberattack ever on U.S. energy infrastructure.
Disruption is an understatement.
Across the region, the scenes were stark. Long lines. People filling gas tanks, portable containers — anything that could hold gasoline. Price spikes. Rising tempers. Angry words.
Not a very pretty picture — especially as the nation enters the run-up to summer and we've gotten glimmers of some post COVID-19 optimism.
Colonial officials have said that workers have manually opened parts of the pipeline in four states and accepted 2 million barrels of fuel to begin easing supply shortages. States also have eased restrictions on truck drivers so they can deliver fuel quicker.
That's welcome news.
When the worst of this latest crisis passes, there no doubt willbe plenty of time for reflection, introspection and more than a little political grandstanding.
And, while there should be some time for pointed questions, we might want to spend a little time figuring out how such a vital part of the nation's infrastructure turned out to be so vulnerable.
Maybe we can use it as a learning exercise.
We learned that "infrastructure" involves much, much more than roads and bridges. Leaders in Washington are set to begin talks about a proposed multitrillion-dollar plan to address the nation's infrastructure needs. Cybersecurity should play an important role inthose talks.
We've also learned that we didn't really learn anything about panic buying and hoarding during times of crisis.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans rushed to stores everywhere to stock up on — even hoard and sometimes scalp — items such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and ... toilet paper.
Panic buying was a constant headache to both merchant and customer and persisted for months. Even now, at the tail end of the pandemic, memories of empty shelves and paper product rationing — and some absurd price gouging — still ruffles feathers.
And it looks like we haven't yet broken that tendency.
Maybe it's the 24-hour news cycle, the constant, over-the-top treatment of news-of-the-day items that transforms news that years ago would have merely raised an eyebrow into the Worst. Crisis. Ever.
Whatever the cause, we can be sure that decisions made in a panic often do more harm than good.
Our region — and our country — will get much, much more mileage out of some old-fashioned level-headed thinking.
