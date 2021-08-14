We never thought we’d be here, 18 months after the Trump administration declared a public health emergency in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Since that time, we’ve seen the development of three COVID-19 vaccines through the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed and President Joe Biden’s massive initiative to get those vaccines into the arms of Americans. As millions of shots began being administered, we thought the worse was behind us.
Apparently we were tragically wrong.
Recent headlines from the past few weeks mirror the grim headlines from 18 months ago. Hospitals under strain from a rise in COVID-19 illnesses. Entire states with no ICU beds available. Ventilator shortages. Mask mandates. The return of social distancing.
How on Earth did we get here? It’s a complicated answer, but one with a common thread running through it.
Vaccine antipathy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a little more than half of Americans have been fully vaccinated. Because a large percentage of the U.S. population is unvaccinated, the virus has been able to mutate into much more contagious and deadly strains. The delta variant is both much more contagious (making up 94% of all new US COVID-19 cases) and more resistant to vaccines.
Despite the danger, a large swath of the American population (about 30%, according to surveys conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation) are either “on the fence” about vaccines or are in the “definitely not” camp of vaccine holdouts.
The numbers are worrying, but we think better news might be on the horizon.
Because of concerns about the delta variant, states have been ramping up vaccination efforts. In Tennessee, for example, recent vaccinations have jumped about 410%, according to a report released by Newsweek.
Additionally, corporations and government agencies are stepping up efforts to get their employees vaccinated — including making full vaccination a condition of continued employment.
Those efforts have been met with protests and lawsuits with critics contending that vaccine mandates infringe upon individual freedom and liberty.
But if recent decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court are any indication, there’s good news on that front as well.
The high court on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to The Associated Press. Students who aren’t vaccinated will have their registration canceled and unvaccinated workers will lose their jobs. The policy does have religious and medical exemptions, but exempt students must be tested twice a week. The school recently announced that for now, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask indoors while on campus.
That decision, we think, was a good one.
An employee who does not wish to comply with company regulations — including requiring vaccination — is still free to remain vaccine free. They just cannot do so and still be employed at that business. He or she is free to seek employers who will accommodate that particular view. Customers, likewise, are free to patronize businesses that align with their particular viewpoints.
It’s not exactly a novel approach. We see those kinds of requirements every day, from the “no shirt, no shoes, no service” signs on various businesses and the “cash only” line at the local grocery store, to the photo ID requirement at the polling place.
Because of the massive amount of COVID misinformation swirling about the airways — the vaccine contains fetal cells, is worse than the virus itself, will give you COVID and contains a tracking microchip — health officials have a difficult task in debunking the myths and convincing the unvaccinated that the vaccine is both safe and effective.
But the alliance between solid science and the free market might be the one-two punch we need to finally put this public health disaster behind us.
