An elderly patient visiting East Tennessee Medical Group last week was complying with the mandatory mask requirement, although it was hanging below his nose. That’s like putting a diaper over a baby’s ankles. A receptionist quickly corrected him.
The precautionary measures undertaken by ETMG and its parent, Blount Memorial Hospital, have been heartening. Simply wearing a mask won’t gain you admittance to those medical facilities. There are temperature checks at the door and signs everywhere about social distancing. The water fountains are covered in crime-scene tape.
As COVID-19 explodes nationwide — even here in Tennessee — and threatens to make March look tame, it is gratifying that our local health care facilities are taking this pandemic with the utmost of seriousness.
“What you experienced (at ETMG) is an example of what patients can expect to see at each of our facilities,” Blount Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Jennie Bounds emailed The Daily Times. “We’re doing temperature checks at the door, establishing social distancing within our facilities, and masks are required in our buildings. We want our community to understand that it’s safe for them to seek the medical care that they need, and that they can feel secure in our facilities when doing that.
“We also want to set good examples for our community, as we encourage our community to wear masks when they are out and to follow social distancing guidelines in their personal outings. Since late February, when we started preparations for what COVID-19 might look like in our community, we wanted to ‘be prepared, not panicked.’ From that point in time, we’ve worked hard to ensure that our workforce was protected by ensuring we had adequate levels of PPE (personal protective equipment), and that we had testing available for those in our community who needed it the most. As facilities reopened and our community started venturing out more, we took extra measures … so they were also safe and reassured as they sought care.”
Some of those patients, Bounds wrote, had been putting off health care out of fear. When fear delays treatments and diagnostic testing, it only exacerbates illnesses and diseases — making them deadlier and countering the axiom that preventive medicine is the best medicine.
We echo our hospital’s emphasis on masks and applaud Blount Memorial for its coronavirus precautions.
Now if only the Blount business community can get on board and also require face coverings. It’s the best defense against a virus that shows no signs of slowing down.
