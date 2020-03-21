There’s just no way to sugarcoat it. The slow-moving coronavirus crisis has put a monumental strain on nearly every area of American life.
As the number of U.S. cases continues to rise, we’ve been bombarded with a series of blows to the psyche. A stock market roller coaster. Shelter-in-place orders. Layoffs. Talks of a recession.
It’s been grim.
But alongside the bad news, there have been signs of hope.
State and federal authorities — now realizing the scope of the crisis — are beginning to mobilize a response. In Washington, senators and representatives are working together to craft a series of stimulus bills designed to provide businesses and individuals a financial cushion until the crisis passes and life gets back to normal — or as close to normal as possible.
And, while national leaders are hammering out the details of that economic lifeline, folks here at home also are doing what they can to help keep their neighbors and loved ones safe and well.
And we’ve also seen signs that — at least here in Blount County — our community is coming up with inventive ways to provide services to residents in these chaotic times. We’ve seen library personnel conducting curbside service for patrons. We’ve seen restaurants reorganize dining rooms to accommodate social distancing recommendations.
It’s been both amazing and encouraging. It demonstrates perhaps the most effective strategy in overcoming the challenges we face during this health and economic crisis — summed up in three words: support local business.
Now, more than ever, we should marshal our support for local businesses as they do what they can to weather the coming weeks. They are more than just “local businesses.” They are our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends, fellow worshippers. They are the flesh and blood — and the very soul — of Blount County.
One of the things that makes Blount County strong in times of crisis is the relationships we’ve built with friends and neighbors. The strength of those bonds results in quick, meaningful action.
It means before you consider placing an online order with a national chain, reach out to your local store to see what they have in stock and how they can get it to you; it means reaching out to that local eatery to find out what they have on special and find out how you can get it; it means contacting local agencies and nonprofits to find out how you can help — either by donating or volunteering.
We consider ourselves blessed to be counted among the ranks of Blount County’s local businesses. We’ll continue to keep you informed of what’s going on around you — and will continue to rely on you to help us spread the word.
The times are definitely challenging. But we are absolutely certain that we’ll get through this crisis together. And emerge from the other side just as strong and just as united.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.