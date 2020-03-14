We’ve got a hunch that, when the folks at Webster’s gather to select a word that defines the year 2020, they might deviate from a single word and adopt a phrase: social distancing.
Part of the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak that has bedeviled nations across the globe and has sickened tens of thousands, has been to rethink the way we interact with one another to limit the spread of the virus. Social distancing is part of that rethinking effort. We’ve seen it play out in numerous ways — some awkward, some downright hilarious. Elbow bumps. Foot-wag hellos. Namaste greetings. Hand-on-the-heart bows.
The idea is that, by eliminating person-to-person physical contact — and by strict policing of one’s personal space — the risk of transmitting the virus also can be limited. Though experts disagree on specifics, they all agree that the goal is to increase the physical distance (at least six feet) between people and a decrease in the likelihood of the virus spreading.
Sound reasoning, we think.
Unfortunately, many of us already have taken to a form of social distancing in information gathering that is both troubling and unhelpful.
Almost immediately after the first U.S. resident tested positive for the virus, the nation was split into two warring factions. One camp operates under the belief that the outbreak is “just another flu,” and anyone who says otherwise is an alarmist dimwit. The other camp operates under the belief that the virus is an existential threat, and anyone who says otherwise is a head-in-the-sand dimwit.
Anyone flipping through the cable channels can see these two camps at work, cementing lines of division that already were stark to begin with.
Permit us a bit of “both sides-ism” here, but this kind of partisan social distancing does nothing but keep citizens focused on distrust of one another and not focused enough on how they can make sure the virus is contained until a vaccine can be developed and deployed.
That needs to stop. Distancing ourselves from accurate information — driven by ideology over data — will be disastrous.
