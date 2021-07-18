To say that 2020 and the beginning of 2021 have been challenging is an understatement. Businesses and residents across the country are still reeling from the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things might be a bit easier for about 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children; they were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. According to reports from CBS News and other news outlets, that federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed and signed into law in March.
The Child Tax Credit has been a well known part of the American family landscape for decades. It provides thousands of dollars in tax credits to eligible working families who cash in that benefit on their annual tax returns.
Millions of low-income families who did not earn enough income to file a tax return miss out on the tax credit, however.
But with the rescue plan, the tax credit was increased and expanded, making the tax credit more generous and also fully refundable, allowing families that don’t owe federal taxes to get the credit either as a tax refund at the end of the year or as a monthly cash payment.
The income guidelines are fairly simple and have been spelled out in various news reports and by the Internal Revenue Service.
To get the full enhanced tax credit — which amounts to $3,600 for children under 6 years old and $3,000 for kids up to 17 — single taxpayers must earn less than $75,000 and joint filers must earn less than $150,000. Payments are reduced by $50 for every $1,000 of income above those limits.
The enhanced payments phase out for single taxpayers earning $95,000 and joint filers earning $170,000, but most households earning above those limits still will qualify for the regular $2,000-per-child tax credit.
It’s expensive. It offers a new way of thinking about the tax credit and how best to help families lift themselves out of poverty.
And we think it is a great idea. For a number of reasons.
There’s no denying that the pandemic has wreaked havoc in the lives of millions of Americans and has cost the U.S economy untold billions because of lockdowns, layoffs and a devastated supply chain. There’s also no denying that the nation is returning to a semblance of normalcy. Helping millions of families each month may help that effort along.
Handing out the tax credit in millions of monthly payments will, we would argue, be more helpful for children and will be an effective financial boon to the local economy. Normally, a family of four (two adults and two young kids, for example), would have to wait until the end of the year to get the tax credit tacked on to their tax refund from the IRS. While that may make a larger refund check in February or March, it doesn’t exactly help with groceries, school clothes or paying the light bill in August, September or October. We are certain that the $15 billion each month will be spent at local businesses across the nation.
As the country’s economy continues its slow recovery from the yearlong assault of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are warning signs that a sharp spike in new infections and a number of more virulent virus variants might throw a wrench into the ongoing economic recovery. Those monthly tax credit payments just might be the extra cushion our economy needs to keep churning while vaccination efforts continue and expand, helping us all put this health crisis fully behind us.
We’re sure economists from around the nation will be watching closely to monitor the effect the monthly payments have on lower-income families and on local economies in each state.
We’re willing to bet that the results will be positive and that these monthly payments will be good for families and great for local economies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.