It has been a couple weeks since Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order that allowed businesses to fully reopen (but still encouraged following health guidelines) and allowing most workers to return to their jobs.
So far, it has gone remarkably smooth.
Here in Blount County, life for most of us has returned to near pre-pandemic normal. Many of us still wear masks when it’s appropriate and social distancing is still a regular feature of our work and shopping lives — but the sense of doom-inspired urgency has all but gone. It seems that we are walking the last few steps on the long path to post-COVID life.
But with all that good news, comes a few areas of concern.
Delta, a highly contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in India, is becoming the dominant strain of the disease worldwide, officials from the World Health Organization said.
Delta is around 60% more transmissible than Alpha, the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, where it was more contagious than the original strain that emerged from Wuhan, China, in late 2019, according to the report.
So far, the Delta variant has spread to more than 80 countries and continues to mutate as it spreads across the globe, the WHO said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the new variant makes up 10% of all new cases in the United States, up from 6% the prior week.
The emergence of a new, more contagious COVID variant comes on the heels by NBC reports that hospitals all across the country are noticing that the vast majority of hospitalizations — about 15,000 per day — have one thing in common: The patients are unvaccinated.
Nearly 46% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. Here in Tennessee, that number is closer to 35%.
That’s definitely an area of concern.
The longer a virus like COVID-19 has to mingle among a large, unvaccinated population, the longer it has time to change, to become more infectious, to become more lethal. Studies from the CDC suggest that the more insidious variants — like Delta — come from nations with a huge unvaccinated population. India, for example, has fewer than 20% of its population fully vaccinated.
It might be time for a COVID-19 refresher course.
A study released earlier this month by the CDC found that among people who are fully vaccinated, the risk of COVID-19 infection was reduced by 91%. Additionally, the risk of infection among those who were partially vaccinated was 81% lower.
CDC studies and preliminary research also suggest that the fully vaccinated are very well protected against virus variants like Delta — though study about the new variant and its transmissability are ongoing.
An analysis from Public Health England found two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines also are highly effective against hospitalization from the Delta variant.
But CDC and WHO research — and a good dose of common sense — tell us that the partially vaccinated though protected, are more susceptible to infection from COVID-19 and its many variants.
Here’s what we know: Vaccines work, protect us from COVID-19 and its variants and reduce the chance of hospitalization if one does contract the virus.
We also know that the nation — and Tennessee — still have some work to do put COVID-19 in our rear-view mirror.
But it’s work that must be done.
