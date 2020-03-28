It’s a popular trope, one we’ve seen countless times on the big and small screen. It easily can be summarized like this: Mystery illness arrives at Anytown, USA. Government mobilizes and institutes lockdown — battling citizen rubes who value freedom more than safety. Illness spreads until the hero or heroine can save the day.
Wash, rinse and repeat.
Thanks to COVID-19, the United States is center stage for testing the validity of many movie and television pop culture norms.
While we’ve seen a few boneheaded and reckless responses to the outbreak, the trope hasn’t really played out here in the Smoky Mountains.
Let’s be honest. The climate has been charged with fear. But so far, our response has been measured. It’s been thoughtful. It’s been pragmatic.
And it’s been inspiring.
The number of small steps Blount Countians have taken to step up in this crisis is too massive to count, but added together have provided a huge help to those in need.
Small steps like Blount Memorial Hospital medical director of anesthesia Dr. Amber Hampton — aided by her mom, Gail Garland, and senior director of surgical services, Beverly Graham — teamed up to make a prototype, easy-to-assemble protective mask for the hospital’s infection control team.
When the scarcity of N95 face masks became a national obsession, the president of an Alcoa business decided to donate some 1,440 N95 protective masks to local medical and first response agencies to protect workers from COVID-19.
The masks will be distributed among Blount Memorial Hospital, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Blount County Health Department and local emergency responders.
Company President and Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard said he was excited to give back to the county he was born and raised in. Akard said he had noticed a surplus of N95 masks, which his company uses in its operations, and asked where they could be distributed.
In a large metropolitan area, these steps would probably have been overlooked — or relegated to a 30-second blip in a nightly newscast.
But here in Blount County, where we have the relative luxury of watching the COVID-19 crisis wreak havoc in those large cities, those seemingly small steps will pay huge dividends when the crisis spreads closer to home.
We can agree with one aspect of the contagion trope, though. A hero or heroine will eventually save the day.
But they won’t do it alone. They’ll be aided by the thousands of small but important decisions of small businesses and everyday people.
Like the heroes and heroines we have in Blount County.
