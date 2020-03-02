Imagine this scenario:
It’s primary election day in Anywhere, Tennessee. You wake up and go through your mental checklist of things to do. Some of them are obvious choices — breakfast (coffee, please), shower, get dressed and work. Around those parameters, you can fit in a few errands — maybe pay a bill or two on the morning break, have lunch with a visiting out-of-town friend and maybe pay another bill on the way back to work. After work, two options demand some attention. You can swing by your polling place to cast your primary ballot or go to the coffee shop down the street and visit with some friends.
What to do?
Now, you’re a little more politically active than the average Volunteers fan. You watch the news regularly and keep in touch with political polls. The incumbent Republican — who you support — is leading by a few points in the latest Vol-up and Real Tennessee Politics polls.
All the news talking heads are predicting a two-to-three-point win for your candidate over the up-and-coming challenger. By all accounts it’ll be a close race, but one that slightly favors your guy.
Coffee shop it is.
It was a good visit. You reconnected with some friends not seen in a while and talked politics with more than a few of them. Most of the talk centered around the primary election and how it looked like a win for your guy. Some in the group, like you, were thinking of casting a ballot, but since their guy was ahead in the polls, thought their vote wouldn’t matter that much. More coffee, please.
You get home well after the polls close that Tuesday evening, charged by the caffeine and fellowship. You turn on your television and are greeted with some astounding news. In the closest primary election in Tennessee history, the incumbent was unseated by the challenger by a single vote. Fade to black.
Sounds impossible, doesn’t it? It’s not
Though it is rare, close elections are dotted throughout American history. In 1910, a Buffalo, New York, incumbent lost his seat by a single vote. In 1994, Wyoming’s House of Representatives race — featuring Republican Randall Luthi and Independent Larry Call, the race was tied.
Gov. Mike Sullivan settled the election by drawing a pingpong ball out of a hat to determine the winner.
And we all still remember the Florida’s razor-thin margin — about 570 votes — of George W. Bush over Sen. Al Gore Jr. for the U.S. presidency in 2000.
Today is super Tuesday and voters in Tennessee — and 13 other states — will cast ballots in presidential preference primaries. We encourage all registered voters to take part and cast a ballot. We firmly believe that our democracy is only as strong as the number of people who are willing to participate and let their voice be heard.
And, after casting that ballot, here are some other dates to keep in mind:
Tennessee State Primary Election — Aug. 6
Early Voting: July 17-Aug 1
Voter Registration Deadline: July 7
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: July 30
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: 8 p.m. Aug. 6
Tennessee General Election — Nov. 3
Early Voting: Oct. 14-27
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Oct. 27
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: 8 p.m. Nov. 3
