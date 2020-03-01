The scene is horrendous and disheartening.
U.S. soldiers in a long line, hands on their heads, being marched off by our nation’s enemy. The world’s foremost fighting force incapacitated and impotent because there are no bullets to feed into M-4 carbines, no shells for the M119A3 105mm light towed howitzers, no rounds for the M-1 Abrams main battle tanks, no missiles for the UH-60 Black Hawks, no bombs to load into the racks on the B-2 Spirits and no guided ordinance for the attack submarines.
Imagine that scenario. The world’s most highly advanced, most highly trained military rendered useless because it had no ammunition. One of its most basic requirements forgotten and all those service members with years of training and practice at their profession with all that equipment developed and built at the cost of trillions of dollars rendered useless by a lack of attention to supplying one of the most basic components required to do its job. Yet that is exactly the crisis our nation’s frontline medical workers may now face.
The enemy they are mustering to face is the coronavirus. And they are doing so with a pronounced shortage in the available supply of surgical masks and N95 respirators — that along with gloves and gowns are among most basic medical supplies required to do their job. Up to 95% of surgical masks are made outside the continental United States, according to a 2014 briefing released by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The United States is in effect preparing to face Russia in a land war for Europe while buying the bulk of its bullets from the Ukraine.
Surgical masks and respirators, like bullets, are individually not high value items but when they are needed they are needed badly and in bulk.
It’s a fact Mike Bowen, executive vice president of Prestige Ameritech, the largest full-line mask manufacturer remaining in the U.S. has been trying to point out for more than a decade. His company has a finite production capacity. Expansion requires time not available in a pandemic. And his competitors, the main suppliers of masks to the United States are in Asia, the almost certain frontline in a pandemic. He got his chance to say I told you so on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast earlier this month.
His forecasts are proving scarily accurate as the world braces to face the coronavirus. China’s capacity to produce masks has been impacted as plants are closed trying to halt the spread. It needs all the supply it can produce for its own use. The U.S. is left to its own scant remaining manufacturing capacity for these items.
The fault can be laid at the feet of both parties. Three consecutive administrations have ignored warnings on the subject as reported by The Washington Post.
“Prestige Ameritech is presently the lone voice warning of the insecure U.S. mask supply,” Bowen wrote to President Barack Obama in June 2010. “Apathy and inertia are our biggest hurdles.”
“The U.S. protective mask supply could — and mostly likely would — be disrupted, confiscated or diverted in the event of a pandemic,” Bowen wrote to President Trump three years ago.
There is an irony in the fact the current administration that has touted its support of U.S. manufacturing not only joined the cast that ignored this critical warning but in 2017, shortly after Bowen sent his letter, sent a million dollar order for surgical masks to a manufacturer in Mexico.
Coronavirus isn’t the killer of history — Spanish Flu — or fiction. It is dangerous. Blount County reported in 2018 a population of almost 132,000. A 0.7% fatality rate would equate to 925 deaths in this county by the virus if every resident was infected. That scenario isn’t likely, but there is no guarantee this is the last or worst virus that we will see in our lifetimes.
There will, hopefully, be plenty of time for finger pointing when this crisis has passed. What is actually important is that our nation recognize this critical hole in what is — as we now see — essentially a defense industry. We wouldn’t send our soldiers to do battle with no ammunition, nor should we ask our medical profession and first responders to face an enemy virus without their essential supplies. In this instance, Made in the USA is more than a slogan.
We can hope that our government — at all levels — will foster an increase in the U.S. manufacturing base for basic medical supplies by using considered thought when utilizing its purchasing power. We can further hope that our nation’s wholesalers, medical supply houses and retailers will recognize that they are in fact U.S. companies and have a self-interest beyond the bottom line to do the same.
