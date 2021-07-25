It’s been more than a year since the nation began its long, tortured ordeal with COVID-19.
In that year, it’s been quite the butcher’s bill.
Hundreds of thousands of deaths. Trillions of dollars in wealth gone. Hospital systems put under crushing strain. Lockdowns. Shutdowns.
It’s literally been a lost year.
In the past few months, however, there seemed to be a glimmer of hope. Three COVID-19 vaccines — thanks to Operation Warp Speed, kicked off by President Donald Trump — gained emergency use approval and began being administered to millions of Americans.
In that time, as tens of million of Americans began being vaccinated, the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths began to fall dramatically. In deaths alone we’ve gone from highs of 5,463 (Feb. 12) to lows of 30 (July 11).
And with those falling rates, businesses began to open and life in general seemed to be getting back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
But all that good news was apparently too good to last.
Vaccination rates have stalled with not even half of Americans — 49.5% — being fully vaccinated. And, as fewer and fewer Americans are rolling up their sleeves, we are beginning to see more and more infections, more and more hospitalizations, and more deaths.
Several states across the nation are reporting a sudden surge in COVID cases, spurred on by opportunistic virus variants such as the ultra-contagious delta, and a surge in hospitalizations.
And just like that, words like mandates and lockdowns are coming back into fashion.
It’s all more than a little worrying.
For the millions of Americans who have been fully vaccinated, the health-related news is more cheerful. According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all three COVID-19 vaccines provide ample protection against the infectious variant virus strains. Additionally, a vaccinated person’s chance of hospitalization after being infected with a variant is slight.
But for the millions of Americans who have not received a vaccination, it’s an altogether different story.
Virus cases are on the rise in all 50 states and the District of Columbia as the delta variant rapidly spreads across the U.S. There are now about 43,700 new cases per day over the past week — far below pandemic highs but up 65% over the previous seven days and nearly three times as high as the level two weeks ago, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University.
Even more worrying is that among American adults who have not yet received a vaccine, 35% say they probably will not, and 45% say they definitely will not, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 3% say they definitely will get the shots, though another 16% say they will.
There are theories aplenty for describing why such a large segment of the American population remain unwilling to protect themselves against COVID-19. The explanations range from hesitancy about a vaccine that has only an emergency use authorization (instead of a full ticket of approval from the Food and Drug Administration), worries about possible side effects, to conspiracy theories about hidden microchips and mind control.
The CDC and other health agencies have been working overtime in debunking the more hairbrained conspiracy theories — no, there are no microchips or mind control — and trying to convince Americans that the vaccine is both safe and effective.
But news reports from Axios, Politico and The New York Times suggest that anti-vaccine sentiment also may be skewed along political lines.
According to those reports, the majority of Americans who are unvaccinated are either fully conservative or lean decidedly conservative. The data suggests that counties that went for Joe Biden have higher than 50% vaccination rates and that counties that voted for Donald Trump have vaccination rates far below 50%.
That data makes some sense given the harsh politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic over the course of the past 14 months or so.
If that data is true, and that politics is one of the drivers behind vaccine recalcitrance, we’d like to suggest a reason for getting a shot.
Every day, the nation loses hundreds of Americans. The majority of those lost are unvaccinated — about 97%, according to hospital officials in hard-hit states. And the majority of that number are conservative.
That is hundreds of conservative votes not being cast. Over a long timeline — we’re still quite a ways from the 2022 midterms — that may mean several districts that were solidly red are in danger of turning purple. Or blue.
So here’s the pitch.
If you are a conservative and presently unvaccinated, it makes political sense to roll up your sleeves and get a shot. Winning back the House, Senate and White House begins, we think, with a needle in the arm.
