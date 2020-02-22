If there’s been one constant in an ever-changing news environment, it is that the U.S. economy is booming. The stock market is routinely breaking record highs, unemployment is at near-record lows and consumer confidence remains steady.
High-fives all around.
Blount County is sharing in the good economic prospects — unemployment is low, the housing market is booming, tourism is up and the Blount Partnership participated in more than 40 ribbon cutting ceremonies over the past year.
To put it bluntly, there are plenty of opportunities locally for jobs, jobs, jobs.
But there is an element missing to make the good news a bit more complete.
The region is in desperate need of a workforce prepared to continue economic growth. Businesses are in need of trained and trainable employees in a wide variety of professions. Likewise, prospective employees need to be aware of the training opportunities and resources to enter the growing job market.
Beginning in today’s edition — and over the next three weeks, The Daily Times’ Progress sections will help highlight the rapidly expanding job market and will show where the jobs are and how educators and employers are working together to meet the demand.
Our reporters scoured the county, talking to businesses, manufacturers, schools and other agencies about the challenges ahead of them and the steps they are making to meet them.
We came away with the impression that, despite a whirlwind of negative news floating around the airwaves lately, there’s plenty of opportunities for people young and not-so-young to begin putting strong roots down in Blount County.
Over the course of the next four weeks, we hope you’ll agree.
