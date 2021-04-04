Dear Editor:
The law does not consider the effects of gender reassignment treatment on musculature and strength. (Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a transgender sports bill into law March 26 to require students to prove their sex at birth before being allowed to play in middle and high school sports.)
Surgery and hormone treatment for gender reassignment from male to female has been shown, in several studies, to reduce musculature and strength. The reduction does not make the musculature equivalent to the mean for females. However, if the bill is concerned with equality in competition for scholarships and trophies, it does nothing to address female athletes whose strength, stature and musculature is appreciably greater than average.
The law also does not consider that female-born children who undergo gender reassignment treatment would have a decided advantage over other female-born children. Musculature and strength is increased in girls who undergo gender reassignment treatment to male and the effect is even greater than the reduction seen in gender reassignment for male-born children. Yet, these children would compete as females and would have a decided advantage over female-born children who do not undergo gender reassignment in effect, resulting in the inequity the law purports to eliminate.
The basis for this law is to prevent an inherent disadvantage to female athletes on the reasonable premise that boys are stronger than girls. However, this is not universally true. There are males who are short in stature and size who are at a great disadvantage in male athletic competitions. If we are to attempt to level the playing field, based on arbitrary criteria, we might never have seen an Olympic athlete like Michael Phelps, who had physical features, like the ability to hyperextend his feet, that give him a physical advantage in competition. This bill appears to be based more on opinion and political considerations than on real data.
Andrea A. Zachary, Ph.D.
Miser Station Road
Louisville
