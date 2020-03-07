To put it mildly, Tennessee has had one heck of a bumpy week.
At least six tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during a series of storms on Tuesday that killed 24 people and caused massive damage.
The strongest tornado packed winds up to 175 mph and lasted for eight miles in Putnam County, reaching EF-4 strength. President Donald Trump viewed damage on the ground Friday in Putnam County, where 18 deaths occurred.
Before that twister touched down, a tornado reached EF-3 strength, hitting peak winds of 165 mph and carving a 60-mile path across Nashville and Wilson counties.
Weaker EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties, another hit Putnam County; and Cumberland County saw one as well. Humphreys County experienced an EF-1 twister.
Tornadoes also were confirmed in other parts of the state.
We can only guess at the financial and human costs of last week’s storms. Homes and businesses destroyed. Lives shattered. Entire communities brought to their knees.
But we don’t have to guess about the response from all areas of Tennessee after the storms dissipated.
Resolve. Compassion. Mobilization.
Here in Blount County, the response was immediate. Churches, government agencies and everyday residents sprang into action, donating money, organizing relief efforts and — in the case of Blount County Rescue Squad — boots on the ground.
The rescue squad sent a four-person crew on Wednesday morning to assist crews searching for missing residents in Putnam County, searching through the damage in a miles-wide area looking for evidence to help them find the missing.
Putnam County was hit hard, with more than 100 structures along a 2-mile path severely damaged, and homes literally torn from their foundation, according to reports from the Associated Press.
As if the crisis in the Nashville area wasn’t enough, Tennessee also reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) — a pernicious and infectious bug that has sickened about 104,266 people across the globe and has killed 3,526.
Here in Blount County, one person was tested for a possible case of the virus, but the test came back negative.
We’ve written about it before, but it’s worth mentioning again that Blount County — as well as other counties across east Tennessee — are making plans for when the virus inevitably comes across the county line.
Hospitals and health agencies are stressing basic preventive measures like any other strain of flu — staying home when you feel sick, coughing into your elbow and washing (or sanitize) your hands regularly.
Pretty basic stuff. Sometimes the best advice really is the most simple advice.
Agencies throughout the state — and across the nation — have also stressed that even though the virus will most likely spread, there is no need for panic or overreaction.
We couldn’t agree more.
And that’s one of the benefits of living in east Tennessee in general and in Blount County in particular. We don’t panic. We don’t over-react. We do what we can to help those who have been hit by tragedy and illness while doing what we can to make sure that others are as safe as possible.
And at the end of the day, that kind of attitude and help-thy-neighbor mentality is what will get us through any crisis.
