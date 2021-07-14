Dick Polman’s nationally syndicated column attacking the Catholic Church and published July 6 by The Daily Times (“Another reason the church keeps losing members”) is just another example of loose rhetoric aimed at bashing a faith tradition that remains committed to its Christian values, beliefs and traditions, and has been doing so to the benefit of East Tennessee for nearly 200 years.
Mr. Polman is certainly entitled to his opinion. But it doesn’t mean that he’s entitled to a selective set of facts to prop up those beliefs.
There’s no question that the debate over President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion has divided faithful members of our church. I’m not going to exacerbate those feelings here. I have stated my opposition to abortion and my feeling that Mr. Biden is wrong to portray himself as an obedient Catholic while supporting abortion policies. There is no hypocrisy in the recent decision by me and my brother bishops, through the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, to approve the drafting of a teaching document reminding us of the sanctity of the Eucharist, and what we as Catholics believe is the true body of Christ.
In his column, Mr. Polman also cites poll numbers indicating declining membership in the Catholic Church. I can assure your readers that since COVID restrictions have been lifted at our parishes, the pews in our churches here in the diocese have been full, and in some cases we’ve needed to utilize overflow space to accommodate those attending Masses.
What Mr. Polman failed to mention in his column is that religious affiliation for all denominations has declined to less than 50% over the past few decades. A deeper discussion of faith in the United States would have been a more compelling — if less sensational column — than attacking Catholics.
Mr. Polman closes his column with a quote from St. Paul, and uses it to obliquely question our charity. In fact, the Catholic Church is still the largest non-governmental provider of health care and educational services in the world. Catholic Charities of East Tennessee provides food, shelter, counseling, immigrant services, and pregnancy guidance and assistance for thousands of vulnerable adults and children in our region each year.
The St. Mary’s mobile medical clinic, a mission of the Diocese of Knoxville, provides health care to hundreds of underserved and vulnerable people living in remote communities in East Tennessee.
Our 51 parish churches offer additional vital charitable resources in their communities across our region.
The Diocese of Knoxville thanks The Daily Times for its coverage of news and events in our community, and we respect the opinions of others. I just want to set the record straight with some additional facts that may help your readers better understand the love, compassion and charity that also defines our Catholic faith.
