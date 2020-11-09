Dear Editor:
On Election Day, I worked with seven other brave souls at my home precinct of Friendsville Elementary, where I first learned about our representative democracy. It was where I was in 2000, in the midst of the Bush v. Gore fiasco that sent our country into a constitutional tizzy. And where I was when the 9/11 terrorist attacks again shook us to our democratic souls. So it was rather fitting that I spent 12 hours there on Election Day, offering hand sanitizer and masks to 345 voters.
My heart swelled with pride each time we cheered a first-time voter, some having freshly turned 18 and others several decades older, but never bothering to care until now. I saw elderly folks and healthcare professionals and fast-food workers and landscapers make time in their impossibly busy and dirty and thankless days to come and vote. Each of them was kind and thanked us. I thanked them back. And I made sure they got their stickers.
As a Democrat, perhaps I think most of them are misguided politically, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t decent people. It didn’t matter as much to me that Friendsville voted overwhelmingly for Trump. The process matters more to me than politics. I believe most of us are reasonable people. I believe most of us care about each other and want the best for all of us. And this I believe above all: we trust and hold dear our democratic process. We are all drowning in post-election analysis telling us how deeply divided we are as a nation, locked in a bitter battle over democracy itself. I am certain that is not so. And I believe this especially now.
Emily Guillaume
Friendsville,
