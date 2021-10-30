“By the time a child is 2, you control it or it controls you.”
— Oliver Smith Sr. (my grandfather)
Flying across the Atlantic Ocean at night after a nice supper and a glass of wine is an important time to bank a few hours of sleep. Because when you land in England, it will be 7 a.m. on the ground but 2 a.m. in your body. And you will have a full day ahead of you. Which is why you might want to purchase a slightly roomier seat for the long flight over. Which we did.
Alas, neither my wife nor I slept a wink.
And it was not because of a crying baby. Which, after all, is a baby. And they do cry.
Our culprit wasn’t even the rambunctious 3-year-old who yelled and screamed all night. It was his oblivious Daddy and Mommy who felt no responsibility to themselves or their fellow passengers for the little monster they are raising and setting loose on the world.
Still, you would not be reading about this but for our last night in Edinburgh, which found us at one of my daughter’s favorite restaurants. What should have been a celebrative occasion at this pricey Scottish restaurant was rendered nearly unbearable by — you guessed it — another out-of-control toddler. Again, the oblivious Millennials posing as parents cared not a haggis about the frustration and disappointment their offspring was causing. They were too busy looking at their cellphones.
Yet even those two incidents might not have inspired this baleful screed. A week later at a United Nations’ conference in Geneva that my daughter was moderating, one of the presenters’ own child repeatedly interrupted her presentation with high-pitched shrieks and cries. This was not a poorly paid peasant trying to juggle child-rearing and work. She was a bright, accomplished, high-ranking official who apparently has learned to ignore the screams of a child and assumes that the rest of us are equally desensitized to such noise.
Again, my wife and I were dumbstruck at what passes as acceptable parenting two decades into the new millennium.
But the gold star went to the preschooler in the London airport who hopped, stomped and shouted his rage at having to go through airport security all the while flailing his mother with both fists in what must have bruised her terribly while the poor woman did absolutely nothing. No scolds, no commands, no pops on the bottom. Just a cheerful willingness to act as if nothing unacceptable was occurring.
Becoming a parent is the best thing that ever happened to me. And also the hardest. Surrounded by a culture that is loud, frantic, violent and self-absorbed, much of parenting is counter-cultural. No one likes a brat, but to avoid raising one requires a high degree of dedication and self-discipline.
Healthy children have plenty of friends but only one parent. Two if they’re lucky. And those parents are raising that child not simply for their own self-gratification but for society at large. It takes a village to raise a child, no doubt. But it is also for said village that the child is being raised. Parents die, but their offspring — good or bad — live on.
Perhaps I am overreacting, but my daughter’s fiancé is an international businessman who travels to as many as 50 different countries a year. Blowing through time zones like most of us blow through neighboring towns, he often flies “business class” to provide his 6-foot-6 body with more space and more privacy for a few precious hours of sleep. For three international flights in a row he was awakened from his sleep by a curious child who had climbed into his pod because the parents had gone to sleep themselves and left their child to roam the plane unattended.
Who does that? Quite a lot of people it appears.
I never much liked it when my parents put the hammer down on my brother and me, but believe me, we learned how to behave properly in a church, restaurant or movie theater. And if I whimpered at their verbal discipline, my mother’s retort was swift and sure.
“Keep that up, and I’ll really give you something to cry about when we get home.”
I’m not advocating a return to public shaming or the cat o’ nine tails. But I am saying if you want to be a parent, then for heaven’s sake, be one. It’s not always fun. It’s rarely easy. But the well-behaved child that you are raising will be a blessing to himself, his family and everyone who comes into contact with him.
My advice to the rest of you is if you’re flying overseas, take ear plugs.
