Our community editorialist, Buzz Thomas, wrote Aug. 1 in an Op-Ed headlined “The Do-Over” that “The person who, when looking back over his life, says he wouldn’t change a thing, is either blind or stupid.” Is it possible that this is his binary view and singular regret, over a distinguished multifaceted career, about leaving the Rebels name at Maryville City Schools (MCS) while making great strides to correct a brief negative history and a personal burden and not currently socially factual? I am not blind nor stupid. Why isn’t there a middle ground such as the graying of America — a group that nobody talks about.
Ask a special-needs person what they’d change? Perhaps they are generally as happy as I am making the best decisions possible throughout life based upon facts, not illusions. Sure, if I had not been financially disadvantaged as a youth, then all sorts of possibilities could be imagined. What’s the value in such?
Great applause to the late Maryville Mayor William Bennett Scott for his 1869 election victory as the first Black American mayor, owning “The Maryville Republican” newspaper and starting the Freedman’s Institute to educated former slaves. Is there something bigger being left out? Yes!
What were the demographics in 1869? Has it changed over the past 150 years? Looks like Maryville residents have a strong history of embracing an inclusive population just a few years after the American Civil War led by the treasonous behavior of those “Southern Confederate Rebels,” not MCS Rebels.
Roll the clock forward to the 1930s. MCS adopted the Rebels name without any Confederate association. After browsing the 1954 MHS annual recently, no Confederate imagery was found. Thomas’ prior writing referencing Troy Bowman cites that he was subjected to inappropriate images at the start of the 1970s, as I was in the late 1970s. I never heard of any dialogue about a Confederacy resurrection, so it is stands to reason that such did not occur during his stint. None has surfaced since.
Considering Maryville’s post-Civil War history of inclusion and Thomas’ regret after 20 years of successful positive cultural reinforcement, it raises a glaring question: Who was responsible for infiltrating the treasonous paraphernalia that was later tied to racism? Were they traitors or was it an innocent oversight? It is easy to cite racism when there is no way to validate. Would you change your name if your affluent surname surfaced in an investigation? The fact is that MCS had a brief past that was not fully investigated but does not reflect the entire past, nor does it reflect the current or dictate the future.
What if an average person said moon and shine in a word association evaluation? Would you immediately think they are a moonshiner? What if a judge made a secret parallel association during the same evaluation? Would this person also be considered a moonshiner? Word association is filled with bias and is a distraction to the real issues such as inclusion barriers of mental or physical health, family dysfunctionality, teenage insecurities and wealth disparity. Do kids need a 50K vehicle simply because you can afford it, while other kids struggle to survive for food, clothing and shelter? It is easy to point the finger at any target but remember the thumb will always pose the question back to you, “what is my responsibility for (inclusive barriers in society)?”
Thomas cites that the word Rebels is “a name that the majority of Americans associate with racism.” Is it interesting the burden of regret is more than 20 years old without citing any failures in the strategies his administration employed in 2000 except the usage of a name? A Rebel mulligan would be a failure if pushing a vote on the name is the only regret while turning a blind eye to those affluent culprits that tainted the MCS image.
Google “Rebels” and see what you find. As of today, 19 pages of search results did not show one reference to racism, confederacy, Maryville High School or anything closely associated to support his and the anonymous district leaders’ insinuation that MCS fosters racism by using the word. The top two topics were “Star Wars Rebels” and “Definition.”
Bravo to the MCS Foundation for creating the Scott Scholarship for African Americans. For this action Thomas cites it gives “Maryvillians a chance to make our high school known as ... a trailblazer for racial justice like our former mayor” but gives no examples of Scott’s behavior to reduce racism. Do gray Americans qualify for this scholarship?
Bravo Thomas for cleansing MCS of the treasonous symbols and implementing successful strategy in 2000. Rest easy, the Rebel name has not deterred diversity growth in the Maryville community.
How would it feel if you forgave the brief tainted past and promoted what the MCS Rebels are about instead of what they aren’t?
(0) comments
