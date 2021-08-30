The proof is in the pudding, Red Rebels Nation. It is time for a change. Stop, take a deep breath and relax. It is our fault for allowing misconception about the Red Rebels to linger.
Having completed hundreds of hours of genealogy on the DeBusk surname, I have come across some interesting things. Many inspiring and a few horrific. Most proud of those who served in the military or as a church minister. My DNA is not perfect, but I will not change my surname. Is your DNA perfect?
Recently the Maryville High School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization posted a picture promoting fan gear. As clear as day, those West Maryville citizens claim to be the “Home of the Maryville High School Red Rebels,” not Rebels as we personally and affectionately reference. The official nickname of Red Rebels was adopted in the 1930s. Why use the slang nickname?
Three MHS Appalachian annuals were examined: 1952, 1976 and 2017. The physical size difference was obvious. They were 100, 128 and 256 pages, respectfully. The 1952 school consisted of grades 7-12 while the other two years were grades 10-12. The only tainted year examined with inappropriate symbols was 1976. Population growth of the school and community from the first to last sample is factual. Why is there growth from 1952 to 2017 and more specifically from 2000 to 2017?
In 1952, there was one reference to the “Red Rebels” football team. In 1976, there was one reference to “MHS Red Rebel Marching Band.” In 2017, it was absent.
In contrast, all three samples used “Rebels” slang with words and logos for the major sports of football, basketball, baseball and softball. There was a sprinkle for track and the other sports. Aside from the Red Rebel Marching band, there was no usage of the official or slang nickname for any non-sports activities. While the number of published pages increased, the actual number of times the Rebel slang was typed diminished.
It is human to use pet names and the DNA proves it with Rebels instead of Red Rebels. Evidence shows that the word Rebels today is generally used in connection to the Power M, the word Maryville and only in sports, which could not be confused with the tainted history antagonists continue to claim.
Unlike most sports, football is colorized as a “battleground” or similar by many sports writers. Perhaps the media should have been cognizant that such war descriptions and usage of slang words coupled with an inappropriate flag could create negative connotations when that was not the intention.
Without a doubt, the 2000 and subsequent Maryville City Schools administrations have done a marvelous job in tackling big issues, including 2021 student population growth, but failed on branding in two ways. The official nickname is rarely used in favor of the slang nickname because it is spoken and written easier. They also never promoted the REBELS acronym that was adopted in 2000. Here it is, Red Rebels nation, to politely educate those who inappropriately associate REBELS for anything else. R — Be Responsible for you. E — Be Everything you can be. B — Be Balanced. E — Be Encouraging to others. L — BeLieve in yourself. S — Be Safe.
Google “Rebels” and it displays “Star Wars Rebels” and the dictionary definition. Google “Red Rebels” and Maryville High School is the first answer. Truth is Maryville High School is the Home of the Red Rebels, a well-defined type of Rebels.
While “Red Rebels” does not sound as rhythmic in that little song of sixth graders in my youth football days or in sideline cheers, it is indisputable that red was not used in the Civil War. Everywhere we go people ought a know we are the Red Rebels, mighty, mighty Red Rebels and the letters REBELS are a code of ethics not associated with the past.
What is stopping you from proclaiming Red Rebels and REBELS code publicly to protect our youth from further anguish caused by inappropriate attacks on Maryville City Schools? What is stopping the attackers from understanding what MHS Rebels means instead of continuing to perpetuate an illusion possibly based upon self-guilt and wrongdoing?
The Red Rebel DNA is indisputable. It is time for change to forgive the past, accept the present, and focus on greater youth issues such as teenage depression, anxiety, inclusion obstacles and substance usage as these topics cross all social strata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.