(Editor’s Note: The following is a letter written to Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Director members David Cockrill and David Pesterfield. It is published in column form with permission)
Mr. Cockrill and Mr. Pesterfield,
You received a letter from my colleagues on Maryville City Council two weeks ago. As I said in my Sept. 12 email to you, I have also lost confidence in your ability to serve on the hospital board for your failure to follow the Blount Memorial Hospital (BMH) bylaws and illegally hiring the CEO. However, I could not agree to sign it as written. The letter merely suggests that you may want to resign sometime before your term ends in December 2023.
With a deep conviction for transparent, accountable government and after receiving an overwhelming response from my constituents — including employees of the hospital — I called on you to resign immediately.
You have not responded to my email. I was made aware of a letter addressed to Maryville City Council making a case for you to continue to occupy your seats on the board. I am not interested in hearing from the hospital on this matter. As an elected member of city council and out of respect for the citizens of Maryville, I should hear directly from you.
You occupy your seats as appointees of Maryville City Council, an elected body, and we have unanimously expressed our loss of confidence in your ability to represent the City of Maryville on the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. I know that must be difficult to hear after serving for so long.
Your many years of service, while deeply appreciated, does not justify failing to follow the BMH bylaws and illegally hiring the CEO. No letter of support from anyone or any group can justify failing to follow the BMH bylaws and illegally hiring the CEO.
Resigning will require profound strength of character, with an emphasis on humility. It is the right thing to do, but it’s also an opportunity to bring positive change in the face of enormous challenges.
As Mary Beth West so eloquently communicated in a recent edition of The Daily Times, the lack of female leadership on the hospital board is a disservice to our community. By stepping aside, you will provide a place for women to be represented, and I can tell you from experience here in the City of Maryville, it matters.
We have a number of talented leaders in business and healthcare, from different walks of life, who have experience in board governance and possess the core competencies required to serve Blount Memorial effectively. In fact, there are qualified leaders, including women, who stand ready to serve the City of Maryville on the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
I believe there is no greater service than providing an opportunity for new leaders. I hope this community can count on you to do just that.
I echo the sentiments of my colleagues in expressing gratitude for your 14 years of service on the hospital board. As a final, honorable act of service to the City of Maryville, I hope you will resign without delay.
I look forward to your response.
