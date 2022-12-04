Some people might accuse me of being a day (or ten) late and a dollar (or several short — due to inflation), but I’m okay with that.
I simply want to wish everyone happy Thanksgiving.
Yes, I know. By the time you read this, the Thanksgiving holiday will be a week and a half behind us. But again, I’m okay with that too.
The thing is, at the risk of sounding like an unapologetic Pollyanna, I believe Thanksgiving ought to be considered somewhat passé.
Maybe now you’re saying to yourself, “this guy’s simply a skeptic.” If you were to stop reading now — but I hope you don’t — you might have reason to think that’s so.
So allow me to slip back into Pollyanna mode again and simply say, we should celebrate Thanksgiving every day. No, I’m not suggesting we gorge ourselves on turkey, stuffing and Aunt Milly’s pumpkin pie. That would be horribly unhealthy. And again, what with increased costs due to inflation, it’s probably not economically feasible either.
So let’s put all those accoutrements aside and simply focus on the inherent purpose as originally intended. That is, to give thanks.
Now I recognize the fact that gratitude can be an elusive quality at best. In a world where division, senseless violence, murders and massacres have seemingly become commonplace, and self-serving individuals seem to hold sway over the folks who have more interest in simply being good and gracious, it’s tough to find reason to be grateful.
On the other hand, maybe that’s the point. With all the tragedy and turmoil that engulf the world, the fact is that despite it all, we’re still here. We’re alive. We survive. We live in a place where nature’s beauty and the miracle of existence is evident and eternal. It’s there if we’re willing to seize on it. We can enjoy it, cherish it, benefit from the blessings it brings.
Is there better reason to be appreciative than that?
Maybe it’s my inner Pollyanna, but I’d say no. There’s plenty to be thankful for, too much — far too much in fact — to be confined to any one day.
I have a real fondness for a band called Fairport Convention. You may never have heard of them, but that’s not the point. They have a song that constantly swims through my head:
“When the stone is grown too cold to kneel
In crystal waters I’ll be bound
Cold as stone, weary to the sounds upon the wheel
Now be thankful for good things below
Now be thankful to your maker
For the rose, the red rose blooms for all to know
When the fire is grown too fierce to breathe
In burning irons I’ll be bound
Fierce as fire weary to the sounds upon the wheel
Now be thankful for good things below
Now be thankful to your maker
For the rose, the red rose blooms for all to know …”
It’s a lovely tune, and the sentiment should be shared. Even when times are tough, let’s still be thankful that we are still here, still surviving, still making the most of any opportunity, and finding the strength and stamina even when the odds seem against us and obstacles abound.
We are strong, we are resilient, and we prove that practically every day.
Happy Thanksgiving, y’all. Today is a great day to be alive.
Holiday happenstance
So now, of course, we’re fully immersed in the holidays and all the festivities, parties and preparation that naturally accompany what folks fondly refer to as that happy time of year. Yet, it can be stressful. There’s the expectation that comes with it, the needs to feel cheery even if we really don’t, the need to find the perfect gift or the hope that we’ll find the joy and happiness that’s supposed to be the norm, even if it sometimes seems evasive.
We can be haunted by holiday memories, of good times with friends and family that may not be present in our lives any more for whatever reason. Perhaps they’ve moved away, fallen off the radar or passed away. Whatever the cause, it can be a sad and lonely time of year, especially when there’s a certain standard that’s often difficult to define.
It bears remembering that memories are great to cherish, but they can be fleeting. They don’t exist in the present, and inevitably it’s only the present that counts. The past is past, the future’s yet to be determined and often beyond our control. All we really can control is today. That’s reason enough to make the most of what we have here and now. Making new memories can be even more fulfilling than retracing those that came before.
If you know someone who’s alone this holiday, reach out. Make them feel noticed and appreciated. Give them comfort. If you really want to feel connected to the season, then search for its true meaning.
Festive fulfillment can take many forms. Why not dig deeper and find the jubilation and joy that others might feel when you give them reason to rejoice. Sharing can be celebratory — and satisfying indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.