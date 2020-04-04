As we find ourselves in the throes of this unimaginable scenario, I can’t help but liken it to a Stephen King horror novel, one adapted not for film but to real life. I keep imagining that any moment now the late Charlton Heston will somehow reappear and lead us out of this apparent apocalypse. Perhaps he’ll reassume his role as Moses, defy the Pharaoh and take us all to the Promised Land.
That’s a fanciful way of looking at all of this, of course, but in truth, it will take faith and friendship to sustain us until the pandemic has passed. And I have no doubt it will. Yet in the meantime, we find ourselves living life in this so-called “new normal,” where “social distancing” has become a new necessity and toilet paper, of all things, has become a valuable commodity to be treasured and cherished in equal measure.
Who would have ever thought life would be like this?
Yet, here in Blount County, life goes on. Spring signals nature’s rebirth, with beautiful lawns, blooming flowers and inspiring mild weather. Yes, life continues and nature itself affirms that fact. Sadly, the national park has closed its doors, limiting the hikes that allowed us into its sanctuary, but we can still drive the Foothills Parkway and the lovely backroads of this place that provides us with a wee glimpse of heaven. And in so doing, we can take comfort in the fact that we indeed are not alone.
Still, in the midst of it all, so many folks are suffering, whether it’s through economic calamity or the more intimate need to be reconnected with family and friends. Isolation isn’t easy, and suddenly we find ourselves nostalgic, not for life in years past, but rather for the fun and fellowship that we enjoyed a mere month ago. Life has transitioned like we never could have imagined and we’re forced to adapt to a reality none of us were prepared for.
In a larger sense, it seems a small sacrifice. The doctors, police officers, medical professionals, mail carriers, garbage collectors, delivery drivers, retail workers, pharmacists and truckers still toil away on the front lines, making a brave effort to ensure that our needs for health, safety and everyday necessities continue to be fulfilled.
When you have a chance, thank them for their service. Theirs is no small sacrifice.
Also think about those who find their livelihoods suddenly swept out from under them — the wait staff; bartenders; baggage handlers; gym trainers; taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers; librarians; theater staffers; and all the others that find their means of commerce shuttered indefinitely. For some of us, being forced to hunker down at home suddenly doesn’t seem quite so bad at all.
That said, the tangle of emotions is unavoidable. We find ourselves riding an emotional rollercoaster that soars between pessimism, optimism and the confusion that reigns in between. With each passing day, the news grows more ominous. Tens of thousands of our fellow citizens are now afflicted, a good chunk of them here in Tennessee.
We’re forced to keep our distance, causing us to cast a wary eye towards any stranger who comes too close. Things we took for granted — wheeling a shopping cart, holding onto a hand rail, receiving a package delivered to the front door — all offer the potential to spread an invisible enemy and now need to be approached with caution.
So what to do? For starters, opt for prudence over panic. Stay busy (I have to say that my office never looked as tidy as it does now, and that my garden is flourishing). Take a walk and enjoy our beautiful greenways. Read a book, watch a movie, call a friend you haven’t spoken with in far too long. Organize. Clean out your drawers. Indulge in a new hobby. Count your blessings, not your handicaps.
Be grateful to be alive. Know that we will get through this to the other side.
I recall a prophetic prayer that my grandmother — my Nana — had hung on her wall.
“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom
to know the difference. ... Father, give us courage to change what must be altered, serenity to accept what cannot
be helped, and the insight to know the one from the
other.”
The wisdom of those words has never seemed so profound. Stay safe, secure and allow yourself to think good thoughts with the safety and security of knowing all will be well.
