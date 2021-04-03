There are those who insist that our lives are what we make them. I believe there is some truth in that, but I also know from experience that there are outside factors that we have no control over.
Illness, catastrophes, poor decisions made by elected leaders and economic factors all play a role in determining the events that can affect us daily and the disaster and despair that follow in their wake. In those situations, we are forced to rely on faith, strength and wisdom to pull us through while overcoming the obstacles we find in front of us.
On the other hand, planning for the future can help us deal with unforeseen circumstances. Creating a financial strategy, choosing a secure place to live and surrounding ourselves with friends, family and people we can trust for help and support are key to ensuring a life that’s safe and secure.
Of course, there’s no way we can anticipate the future, for better or for worse. However, preparing for contingencies can mitigate difficulties, at least to some extent.
Still, it’s best to focus on those things that we can control, as much as humanly possible. I frequently ask myself how I might better manage my state of mind while focusing on happiness, positivity and being thankful for the blessings that I enjoy.
These days, it’s not as difficult as it once was. As I’ve said many times, living here in East Tennessee is a gift I hope I never take for granted. Every time I see the mountains, come in contact with good and gracious people, and simply soak up the feelings that come with living in a beautiful small city where civility, kindness and the feeling of belonging bring satisfaction, I know that I’ve made it to the place I always dreamed of living — I place where I belong.
That said, there are days when I feel down and depressed, and given the hardships and happenstance that have affected us all over the past year, I can forgive myself for sometimes having a less than super sunny disposition. I am, after all, a Gemini, so shifting moods come with the territory. So, too, it’s hard to feel at the top of one’s game every single day.
That’s simply unrealistic. Yet I do believe that even on my worst days, I can appreciate the joys that all of us here are lucky enough to embrace overall. And when I do, it can put my problems in perspective.
Of course, when we see the horrible circumstances that befall others, it does tend to make us thankful that we were spared those terrible situations, whether it’s a hurricane, tornado or some indiscriminate act of violence that targets the innocent and brings such grief and despair.
Yet, is it right to measure our happiness by the misfortune of others? If we were simply to say, “Thank God, that’s not me,” doesn’t it diminish the empathy that should be shared?
As seniors, we can look back on lives well spent and appreciate both the happiness we’ve found and the fact that we’ve managed to survive certain struggles along the way. Age not only brings wisdom, but also the knowledge that we can only control so much and, therefore, it pays to be thankful for the things we do have.
I remember that my grandmother — my Nana — had The Serenity Prayer posted in her kitchen. “God grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” To me, those words still mean so much. If we truly accepted that advice, we could come close to truly feeling content.
That, then, brings up the ultimate question — do we have it within our power to be truly happy, to overlook the things we don’t have and feel fortunate for those things we do? Granted, there will always be possessions we long for and an inclination to weigh our own happiness against the achievements of others. Human beings are like that after all.
Yet, in a larger sense, shouldn’t we strive for satisfaction by simply appreciating the here and now, without bringing these outside factors into play? Why not simply savor our good fortune, freed from comparison or compulsion?
That’s a serenity that’s certainly worth savoring.
