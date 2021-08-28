“So how you doin’?”
Some may remember that famous pickup line as uttered by Joey, a character from the popular sitcom “Friends.” That was the come-on he used to attract attention from the latest object of his desire.
Nowadays, it’s something we tend to say to our friends while making sure they’re OK. These are uncertain times after all, and many of us don’t know where things stand, especially as far as COVID is concerned. It seemed like we were making progress when it came to restoring some normalcy, and then suddenly the delta variant reared its ugly head and cases went sky high.
As a result, no one knows for sure what’s safe and what needs to be avoided. Social gatherings regained steam, but now there’s the sense that it’s best to pull back. Even those people who have been vaccinated — a wise choice I might add — have come down with COVID, leaving us to wonder if we’re all still at risk. Granted, the cases among the vaccinated are mild and not life-threatening, but it continues to affirm the fact that proper precautions are still needed.
Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be any clear or consistent guidance. And that leaves many to wonder about the best way to move forward. In the absence of a mask mandate, there’s no proper protocol, forcing each individual to decide for him or herself when, where or even if they should be worn. The lack of concern for the common good seems to have fallen by the wayside, leading to anger and animosity between those on opposite sides of the issue.
Sadly, political discourse still tends to be problematic.
Many of us seniors can remember when the nation pulled together for the common good. We put aside our differences after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the assassination of JFK and the horror of 9/11.
Abraham Lincoln famously said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” We’d be wise to remember those words, pull together as a people, and find a way forward to solve our problems, reconcile our differences and do what’s best for us all.
We’re getting a raise!
Fortunately, there is some good news to share. Although it’s not official quite yet, a watchdog group known as The Senior Citizens League says seniors likely will get a significant raise in our Social Security checks next January.
While recent annual increases in Social Security have amounted to little more than a paltry 1-2%, we could see an increase of 6.2%. That would be the highest raise in benefits since 1983. For someone who receives a monthly check of $2,000, that increase would amount to more than $120.
Social Security benefits are based on the annual cost-of-living adjustment, otherwise known as COLA. While the official announcement is made in October and based on the average consumer price index average of the third quarter encompassing July, August and September, figures so far indicate that the 6.2% percent increase is a good possibility. July’s CPI stands at 5.4%, a reflection of rising costs in general and the onslaught of inflation. If those figures hold, a significant raise in out benefits shouldn’t be far behind.
However it’s not all good news. The monthly cost of Medicare likely will increase as well, reducing the total take by some significant amount.
Strength in numbers
Here’s another news item that I found interesting. A Florida woman named Edith Murway-Traina now holds the Guinness World Records title for the oldest competitive powerlifter in the female category. Mary is 100 years old, and shows more strength than many people half her age.
A recent video that went viral shows her power lifting barbells weighing 150 pounds. A former dance instructor and a great-great grandmother, she began training at the age of 91, and since then, she’s won numerous competitions.
Watching this woman in action is certainly inspiring. It reaffirms the adage that age is indeed a number, but when the number relates to a workout regimen, they do add up.
More about memory
Some might recall a recent column when I mentioned that my memory seems to be slipping. Of course, that’s a predicament many seniors find themselves in.
While some memory loss is normal — I can attest to that personally — it may be cause to consider a screening for cognitive impairment.
The National Institute on Aging says that several factors ought to be considered when testing older individuals.
They include changes in memory or thinking, education levels, a history of Type 2 diabetes, stroke, sudden depression, problems managing money or medications, or being over the age of 80.
In certain cases, illness can cause an onset of dementia, and even medications can accelerate the process as well.
A primary care physician may be able to determine if further testing is necessary and if the patient ought to be referred to a specialist. Certain conditions might be reversed given the proper care and treatment.
