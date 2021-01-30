“It’s only words and words are all I have
To take your heart away”
— The Bee Gees
As we age, it’s only natural that our focus in conversation turns to topics that are relevant to where we are in life. Where once guys talked about girls and girls talked about guys, the discussion now revolves around our health conditions, Medicare benefits and doctors’ advice. That’s not to say we avoid talking about entertainment, sports or other activities; it just seems that there are practical concerns that outweigh any other interests.
Of course, children and grandchildren still take center stage, but honestly, one can only look at so many baby pictures before wanting to move on to more stimulating topics like a day spent on a hiking trail or places to take a new neighbor.
Still, one thing remains constant: As important as it is to communicate, it’s just as important to listen. At times, even more so. And one more thing, no matter what your age, it’s never a good idea to discuss politics. Especially these days. Enough said.
Time for a communication rejuvenation
One of the more defining distinctions between seniors and the younger generation lies in our methods of communication. For many of us in the former category, social media still seems like an unwieldy concept, an excuse for any half-brained yahoo to stand up on a virtual soapbox and spout whatever cockamamie notions that pop into his or her head on a moment’s notice. Social media allows a user to pontificate endlessly without having to muster up the courage to say what’s said face to face.
While we’re forced to remain socially distant for the foreseeable future, social media promises to keep us virtually distant well beyond that.
It’s fair to say that few other technological advances have had such a decided effect on modern culture and human interaction than social media. Not only does it allow for instant communication and the immediate sharing of news, ideas, trends and philosophy — both evil and enlightening — but it also creates a new forum for preaching and pontificating, making an instant audience of us all. It’s practically unavoidable, and if you’re like me, the temptation to join the conversation is all but impossible to ignore.
For someone like myself, always anxious to get in the last word, it can be a lethal lure, one that inevitably draws us into bitter encounters filled with harsh rhetoric and, all too often, the fracturing of friendships.
Texts and emails only complicate the situation. Words on a virtual page lack the inflection, emphasis and tone needed to underscore meaning and context. They leave far too much room for inadequate explanation and all too often lead to further misunderstanding, confusion and conflict. Debate is shortchanged and often is abbreviated out of necessity.
And what of those “friends” we make on Facebook? It’s small consolation for those in need of true companionship. They pop out of the ether, offering affirmation in the form of a “like” while still remaining an elusive presence at best. Beware of those you might offend, however; the verbal rebuttal can be vicious.
The harsh exchanges that have dominated our virtual discourse in the aftermath of this past election provides a chilling example.
Going forward
Like many people, I’m not the best at making and keeping New Year’s resolutions. They start off optimistically enough, flush with high-minded ideas that revolve around self-improvement and other positive pursuits. Unfortunately though, they’re too often abandoned, stashed away in the dusty storage bins of our mind, forgotten, unloved and left to another year to put them into practice.
That said, I’ve come up with a resolution that I think will be both easy to keep and practical to apply.
I’m going to shower kind people with affirmation and appreciation. I’m going to make sure they know that I acknowledge their goodwill and that their efforts won’t go without notice. There will be no doubt as to how much I value their positive efforts and the good things they do.
That will apply to friends and family of course, but also to a helpful service provider, public servant, customer service representative, and even the person who brings me my food at the drive-thru window. All deserve a good word for good work.
On the other hand, I won’t hesitate to call out anyone who is mean, inconsiderate, hateful or spreading a vicious lie. We have enough conflict and division in this nation right now, and anyone that perpetuates that destructive behavior will find no smidgeon of tolerance from me.
One of the advantages of aging is the absolute right not to accept ill behavior. One of the prime lessons learned from the American heroes that built this nation and fought for its ideals is that we cannot be silent in the face of injustice, that we must speak up, speak out and denounce those who would stomp on our American ideals and belittle those who exercise their right to free, fair and peaceful expression.
There’s no such thing as “get over it” in my vocabulary. Rather, it’s all about getting on with it instead.
