“East is west, left is right, up is down, and black is white,
Inside-out, wrong is right,
It’s back to front and I’m all uptight.”
That line was written and sung by the band called The Kinks some 55 years ago, yet the sentiments expressed then still ring true to today. Finding a moral compass takes more than the usual compass we use to find a way forward. Indeed, the basic precepts of wrong and right seem all askew in a world where everyone makes their own rules simply to suit their own purpose.
Of course, there are those who would say it’s old-fashioned to make such absolute judgments when it comes to viewing the way the world works. Even the biggest villains of all time found ways to justify their actions. Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, and now, Vladimir Putin all attempted to justify their unconscionable acts of violence, hatred and greed, acting out the horror within the context of justifiable intent.
Maybe I am old-fashioned, but I believe there is a right and wrong. In my opinion, violence for the sake of getting one’s way can never be justified. Harassing and threatening those made a victim of prejudice of any kind, or, for that matter, those with whom we disagree, is evil, plain and simple. Making fun of other people or bullying them mercilessly are considered bad in my book.
Of course, some people will overlook those precepts and simply dismiss their critics by spreading lies and deceit in order to protect themselves and cover their tracks. We might call that “political gain.” However, manipulating the facts doesn’t change the facts themselves.
Yes, one can argue that black and white aren’t as unvarnished as they once were. And yes, there are mitigating circumstances, so that in the midst of the black and white, we might discover shades of gray.
Yet, I would hope most good people would agree that kindness, consideration and generosity should override every intent.
It’s only natural that people have honest disagreements. But if their ultimate goal is to find a way forward and come up with a solution that does the most good, then let’s celebrate our common bond. Hopefully we can find a subject where we can come together — whether it resides in music, movies, hobbies, traveling or other entertainment. Much of the time, there are things that can bind us rather than tear us apart.
For the sake of friendship, sanity and survival, it’s incumbent upon us as seniors to bear that in mind and convince other folks of the same.
Words of wisdom
Of course, as we all know, there are people who will belittle us and insist that any person of advanced age is out of touch.
That, of course, is nonsense. To prove the point, I’ve decided to share some thoughts from celebrities who knew a thing or two concerning that subject. Enjoy!
“You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.” — George Burns
“You know you’ve reached middle age when you’re cautioned to slow down by your doctor, instead of by the police.” — Joan Rivers
“My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.’” — Betty White
“I’m at an age when my back goes out more than I do.” — Phyllis Diller
“It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.” — Andy Rooney
“Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better.” — Ingrid Bergman
“Age is something that doesn’t matter unless you are a cheese.” — Luis Buñuel, Spanish filmmaker
“The idea is to die young as late as possible.” — Ashley Montagu
“The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.” — Lucille Ball
“No one is as old as those who have outlived enthusiasm.” — Henry David Thoreau
“I don’t feel old. I don’t feel anything until noon. Then it’s time for my nap.” — Bob Hope
“Life is a moderately good play with a badly written third act.” — Truman Capote
“My face carries all my memories. Why would I erase them?” — Diane Von Furstenberg
“I have reached an age when, if someone tells me to wear socks, I don’t have to.” — Albert Einstein
“Anyone can get old. All you have to do is live long enough.” — Groucho Marx
And here’s one that I like to share, and though someone may have said it before, I like to think it’s my original idea:
“At a certain point, the thought of another birthday may be a drag. On the other hand, they clearly beat the alternative.”
Have any sayings of your own? I’d love to share them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.