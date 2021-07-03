It’s all too easy to take the things that we’re especially familiar with for granted. We pass certain landmarks every day — churches, stores, parks, houses — and we don’t think twice about them. They’re ordinary parts of the landscape, things and places to which we’ve become accustomed.
We can look toward the horizon and see mountains looming large in the background, with trees and lakes and rivers providing an idyllic montage dotting the route along the way. Sometimes the clouds hang low, part of a beautiful vista that’s a frequent sight in East Tennessee.
These things can be comforting, even if we consider such encounters uneventful, an orderly feeling of normalcy that underscores the sense of security that’s essential for home. This is where we belong, and the everyday sights that fill our senses reassure us that life goes on, and that even if it sometimes seems mundane, the familiarity can be comforting all the same.
Still, circumstances can change in an instant. In truth, there’s often a very thin veneer separating comfort from catastrophe. The terrible tragedy that recently occurred in Surfside, Florida, is an awful example of how quickly horror can occur. One moment, people were sleeping securely. The next, their whole world literally came crashing down.
We’d like to think that home provides our refuge from the world, the place where we can dream, meditate and simply pass the time, finding the rest and respite we need to face another day. It’s a place of solace and solitude, where we feel immune from the encroachment of a sometimes hostile world.
Then the unimaginable happens.
There’s no scarier scenario than to suddenly have our lives violently upended, while not only losing everything we own, but also facing the possibility that survival isn’t certain.
That was the horrible reality that those condo residents in Florida faced. They were given no warning whatsoever. It’s the same scenario forced on those who were the victims of last year’s tornados in Nashville, the folks who find themselves threatened by wildfires out west, people facing hurricanes while living on the coast, or being caught up in the scourge of gun violence that’s left murder and massacres in its wake. All too often, we take life for granted without realizing how fortunate we are simply to live our lives with a semblance of peace and tranquility. How many other people can say the same? Pity the poor refuge. Show mercy for the immigrant. And pray for the victims of disaster here at home.
So too, let’s not forget those who stand between us and imminent danger — the police officers, fire crews, doctors, nurses and other frontline workers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe and secure. Even when they’re on duty and not called to respond, they still serve by simply standing by with due diligence.
They, too, should never be taken for granted. Appreciation is essential.
As seniors, we, more than most, have reason not to simply shrug while watching the world pass us by. We know that life is a blessing because we’ve lived it, and we continue to experience it every day. We were given the gift of our senior status while overcoming obstacles, finding solutions and conquering difficulties that inevitably get in the way.
There may be no end to the problems that plague us, but then again, success can be measured in the little victories that are attained — a new way to save a few dollars here and there, a new medical breakthrough, even a new route to the store that saves us time. We’ve learned to value friendship as well as the people we see in the course of our day — the folks who greet us at our favorite restaurant, a friendly retail worker, even those who simply share a smile and tell us to have a nice day.
The little things mean a lot. After all, what would we do if suddenly it was all taken away and we were forced to fend for ourselves without those things that we know and rely on so assuredly. Yet, tragically, that reality can always find us.
Again, that’s all the more reason to appreciate the little things, the ordinary occurrences, the seemingly inconsequential occurrences that add up to everyday life, no matter whether it’s the passing of the seasons, a beautiful sunset, our neighbors, children playing, a cool breeze on a steamy day.
Who among us would deny that even the smallest gifts are still gifts indeed?
Today we celebrate the Fourth of July and the fact that we live in a country where we are still free to follow our conscience and stand up for those beliefs we hold dear. Yes, we may have different opinions about the way government ought to work and how things ought to be done. Sometimes those differences erupt into angry and contentious encounters. But let’s not forget that inevitably, what’s most important is that we remain caring and compassionate toward each other and realize that we’re all part of this ongoing American adventure. There’s more that unites us than divides us.
Here again, let’s not take that middle ground for granted.
And let’s never let life simply pass by without appreciating the things it shares with us along the way. Indeed, never take a gift for granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.