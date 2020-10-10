At the risk of annoying some folks, there are certain things that I feel need to be shared, especially these days
As you know, I have no shortage of opinions.
Don’t worry. I’m not about to launch into a political diatribe, although there are plenty of reasons that tempt me to do so.
No, this diatribe is about something closer to home, a concept that all of us know intimately. It’s all about ego.
Normally, the mere mention of the subject spurs negative opinions. After all, a person with an out-of-control ego is often obnoxious and tough to tolerate.
However let me make it clear — that’s not the kind of person I’m talking about here. Like everything in
the world, excess can undo everything. The same applies to an oversized ego.
What I’m referring to in this case is a healthy ego, an ego that isn’t inflated and instead is an affirmation of confidence and self-respect. In my opinion, that kind of ego is generally a normal, healthy thing — a quality that gives us the strength to stand up for ourselves as necessary and, more importantly, provides us with the courage to express the things we believe in and, as needed, to call
out bullies, cynics and anyone else who attempts to diminish us, denigrate us or make us feel any less essential.
Without ego, the Beatles never would have made such magnificent music, Churchill never would have gotten Britain through World War II, Einstein would not have been the great scientist who gave us the theory of relativity. The great writers like William Faulkner and Tennessee Williams never would have had the confidence to share their prose, and great athletes like Willie Mays and Mohammed Ali never would have become the contenders that they once were.
So too, where would we find a great jurist like the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a person who was unafraid to stand up for the ideals that she believed in, even when expressing a minority opinion. It was ego that told her, and all the others that I mentioned, that they were good enough to do the things they excelled at.
Thank goodness that ego was there to share.
Indeed, ego leads us to create, to explore, to venture further, to unleash our talents and abilities, and create things that are there for all to enjoy.
Why? The answer is simple. Most people have a fervent desire to share a part of themselves, to make a mark in the world, to be recognized for our skills and contributions. We want to make an imprint and an impact. That’s the result of ego, and it’s a worthy aspiration indeed.
When I was a kid, I was sometimes stepped on, taken advantage of and even made fun of, all in an attempt to make me feel like a lesser person than I really was. Sometimes people still attempt to do that, thinking that it’s funny because they want a laugh at my expense. Fortunately, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained more confidence and come to realize that a healthy ego is the necessary tool needed to stand strong, embrace my own beliefs and not allow others to demean me for doing so.
That’s why I believe that there’s nothing wrong with having a strong ego.
The important thing, however, is how we use it. It should never tell us that we’re better than anyone else or that we have a right to debase others, especially in a snide or condescending manner.
Turn that ego into a means of sharing yourself with others, especially when it comes to those qualities that offer affirmation to others as well. Allow your ego to build the best reputation for yourself that you can muster, so that people will rightfully recognize you as a kind, understanding and gracious individual.
Avoid the temptation to be sarcastic, cynical and thoughtless. Remember, when we value our own goodness, we can strive to attain higher principles and not only nurture an outstanding reputation, but also endear ourselves to others, but while making them feel good about themselves as well.
That’s the true definition of an outstanding ego, one that produces positive results whenever it’s used in the right way.
