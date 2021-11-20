I love this time of year — the leaves turning their glorious shades of red and gold, the austere skies flush with overhanging clouds as a prelude to winter, the slight chill in the air, the ability to reacquaint myself with a favorite sweater, and the reminder that the holidays loom ever so nearer.
God’s paintbrush is in play, and even cynics are reminded that there is divine purpose in all that nature offers.
There’s so much beauty to be found all around us, if only we’re willing to embrace it. What better time than autumn to reflect on the gift life gives us?
Frank Sinatra summed that sentiment up in a song that shares the passing of time, one that adeptly tied the changing of the seasons to the chapters of our lives. That song is, of course, “It Was a Very Good Year,” and in its final verse it sums up for seniors what it’s like after looking back before realizing that the present can be precious as well.
“But now the days are short
I’m in the autumn of the year
And now I think of my life as vintage wine
From fine old kegs
From the brim to the dregs
It poured sweet and clear
It was a very good year ….”
For me, that’s a wonderful prospect. It notes the acceptance of a life well-lived and offers appreciation for where it’s taken us today. It’s still rich with possibility, sharing the idea that life still has so much to offer if we take the time to appreciate it — unhurried, unencumbered and free of remorse.
Autumn itself offers opportunity to do just that. It’s a time that reminds us, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to sow. ... A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace ….”
Or as Pete Seeger said in his musical adaptation, “I swear it’s not too late…”
What words are more worth remembering?
Favoring the fall
I never had the advantage of enjoying the seasons when I lived in South Florida. It was one continuous lull — hot weather that sometimes settled into warm weather with the slightest chill reaching down to no lower than 70 degrees, without the periphery of mountains to separate the land from the sky.
Sometimes I’d peer out at the horizon and imagine that the clouds in the distance were actually a distant, ever-elusive mountain range. That, of course, was wishful thinking.
While the four seasons we relish here were non-existent there, the reality was that there were at least three cycles in South Florida — hurricane season, the doom and gloom preparatory season that ran prior, from June 1 through November 30 and then, God forbid, if a hurricane did strike, the clean up the mess season.
Granted, that’s a somewhat cynical point of view, but then again, the citizenry was constantly reminded “It’s not a matter of if disaster will strike, but when.”
What a way to live, with that proverbial sword of Damocles forever dangling perilously over one’s head!
Some people don’t like the winter. I find it too hot here in the summer. Yet few can argue about the beauty of fall and spring. What a gift to be able to enjoy them all in this merry-go-round we call life.
Sharing the sentiment
Relationships are fragile matters these days. A misunderstood comment or an ill-advised word can unravel a bond that’s taken years — or even decades — to build. It can poison the bonds with friends, family and those with whom we work. I’ve seen this myself all too often. It takes care, and tact, and an exceptional degree of kindness to ensure we don’t alienate those that we care for and, at minimum, maintain goodwill.
Nowadays, it’s even more of a challenge. I’m sad to say that in the past couple of years that I’ve lost friends that I’ve held close for decades.
So what went wrong? A political disagreement can be the cause, but so too, a refusal to accept unnecessary or uncalled-for criticism can lead to a rebuke.
People seem to be retreating more than ever these days, unwilling to stay in contact, return phone calls or texts, or simply refuse to communicate. Oftentimes it’s not about animosity. They merely lack the interest to engage.
Politics and the pandemic are big factors, but we ought not let them intrude on our relationships.
Socializing is an essential element that humans have clung to since mankind first evolved. We need one another to bring joy, enlightenment, comfort and caring in order to make our lives complete.
Isn’t is imperative that we reestablish those bonds and build on them as best we can?
Speaking up and sharing sympathy sometime seem at odds. Yet nothing is more essential in this process we refer to as senior survival.
